Photos: Nervous Theatre's CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE At Westside Theater In Missoula

Nervous Theatre makes their Missoula debut with an immersive production of The Caucasian Chalk Circle at The Westside Theater.

The nomadic theatrical collective presents their radically reimagined production of Bertolt Brecht's urgent political fable. A multitude of colorful characters are played by only four actors in this wandering, site-specific production which premiered at the Tinworks Art warehouse in Bozeman, MT.

In the outbreak of war, a mother abandons her son. Grusha, a kitchen maid, rescues the child and embarks on a perilous journey. "Terrible is the temptation to be good..."

​Brecht's intensely political and deeply human story exposes the destructive power of ownership, as well as the arbitrary nature of justice. The play asks, "how do we decide who is best fit to care for our community?"

The Caucasian Chalk Circle runs August 5 and 6 at The Westside Theater. Performances start at 7:30pm.. Doors open at 7pm. Please note: Throughout the performance, patrons will be asked to move to and from different seating configurations. Nervous Theatre aims to make this immersive event as accessible as possible.

Please reach out to info@nervoustheatre.com with any concerns regarding mobility. There will be no late seating due to the immersive nature of the staging. Run time: 90 minutes. Tickets are $18 online or $20 at the door (cash only). To purchase tickets online, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=140953

To learn more, visit nervoustheatre.com



