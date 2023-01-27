Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Katy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: TOGETHER AT LAST Announced At Alberta Bair Theater

Sporting new material developed for the tour, armed with 2 careers worth of stories and more hits than they can fit…Kathy & Suzy are “Together At Last!”

Jan. 27, 2023  
Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss take the Alberta Bair Theater stage together on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30PM.

Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss have each carved out careers in popular music with country chart hits spanning two decades. Suzy's "Outbound Plane," "Aces," and "Someday Soon" are among the many songs beloved by country music fans around the world, as are "Where've You Been?," "455 Rocket," and "Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses," from Kathy's deep well of material. Friends since their early days in Nashville, they had only found a few opportunities to collaborate musically, notably with "Teach Your Children," their Grammy-nominated track from 1994's "Red, Hot + Country" compilation. Sporting new material developed for the tour, armed with 2 careers worth of stories and more hits than they can fit...Kathy & Suzy are "Together At Last!"

This show is kindly sponsored by Jane Wallace, Ortho Montana, and Cat Country 102.9.

Tickets, $52, $37 + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.




