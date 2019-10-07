Bridger MT Big Band Announced At The Ellen Theatre

The Montana Jazz Collective presents a night of swing Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7:00 PM. Adam Greenberg heads THE BRIDGER MT BIG BAND with featured vocalist Jeni Flemming. These high energy musicians celebrate the music of Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and more.

A few of the classic numbers performed this evening include "Sing, Sing, Sing", "Fly Me to The Moon", "String of Pearls", and "In a Sentimental Mood". Arrive at 6:30 to receive free dance lessons hosted by The Downbeat Vintage Swing Society.

Tickets to Bridger MT Big Band are $17.50 and are available online at theellentheatre.org or may be purchased by calling The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.





