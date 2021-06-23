XANADU Opens At The NorShor Theatre, July 15

This summer, Duluth Playhouse presents the award-winning hit Broadway musical XANADU, skating into the NorShor Theatre on July 15th and running through August 1st. This zany satire, based on the 1980 cult film starring Olivia Newton-John, features all the chart-topping songs from the film's soundtrack including "Magic," "I'm Alive," and "Xanadu."

Opening on Broadway July 10, 2007, this hysterical stage adaptation ran for more than 500 performances. The production was nominated for four Tony Awards and won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Book of a Musical. The New York Times raved that the musical was "Heaven on wheels, and in leg warmers."

Duluth Playhouse's new Producing Artistic Director Phillip Fazio will direct with Family Theatre Artistic Director and Education Director Amber Burns providing the choreography. They are joined by Resident Music Director Kyle Picha who music directs and conducts the XANADU band. Kelly Killorin and Stuart Gordon lead the cast as the star-crossed lovers Kira and Sonny. Quinn Lorez and Maddie Schafer create hilarious mischief as the evil Melpomene and Calliope. Local favorite Michael Kraklio returns to the NorShor stage as Danny McGuire, played on film by the legendary Gene Kelly in his final movie role. Rounding out the cast are Haley Methner, Eric Romero, Thressa Schultz, Patrick Timmons.

Throughout the pandemic, Duluth Playhouse adapted their programming and reimagined how they produced theatrical content for their patrons.

"We are unbelievably grateful to be able to welcome audiences back to the NorShor," said Producing Artistic Director Phillip Fazio. "The past 15 months brought countless creative and financial challenges to arts organizations around the world. Because of our extraordinary staff and generous support from our patrons, donors, and volunteers, we have weathered the storm and come out stronger than ever. XANADU is a celebration of life, love, and survival. We couldn't think of a better way to spend the summer than with these joyous characters and undeniably fantastic songs."