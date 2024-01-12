Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Minneapolis / St. Paul!

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Max WojtanowiczMUSICAL MONDAYS - Lush

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kyle WeilerNEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Valérie Thérèse Bart - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater

Best Dance Production
FOOTLOOSE - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters

Best Direction Of A Musical
Peter RothsteinNEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da

Best Direction Of A Play
Joseph HajHAMLET - Guthrie Theater

Best Ensemble
NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Paul WhitakerNEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jason Hansen - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da

Best Musical
NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da

Best New Play Or Musical
AN AMERICAN TAIL - Children’s Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical
Erin Capello - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da

Best Performer In A Play
Regina Marie WilliamsHAMLET - Guthrie Theater

Best Play
ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre in the Round

Best Production of an Opera
EDWARD TULANE - Minnesota Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adam Oster - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Peter Morrow - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Wariboko Semenitari - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Anya Whelan-Smith - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
AMERICAN TAIL - Children’s theatre company

Favorite Local Theatre
Ashland Productions



