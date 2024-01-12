Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Max Wojtanowicz - MUSICAL MONDAYS - Lush

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kyle Weiler - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Valérie Thérèse Bart - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater

Best Dance Production

FOOTLOOSE - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters

Best Direction Of A Musical

Peter Rothstein - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da

Best Direction Of A Play

Joseph Haj - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater

Best Ensemble

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Whitaker - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jason Hansen - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da

Best Musical

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da

Best New Play Or Musical

AN AMERICAN TAIL - Children’s Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical

Erin Capello - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da

Best Performer In A Play

Regina Marie Williams - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater

Best Play

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre in the Round

Best Production of an Opera

EDWARD TULANE - Minnesota Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Oster - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Peter Morrow - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Wariboko Semenitari - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Anya Whelan-Smith - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

AMERICAN TAIL - Children’s theatre company

Favorite Local Theatre

Ashland Productions