Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Max Wojtanowicz - MUSICAL MONDAYS - Lush
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kyle Weiler - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Valérie Thérèse Bart - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater
Best Dance Production
FOOTLOOSE - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters
Best Direction Of A Musical
Peter Rothstein - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da
Best Direction Of A Play
Joseph Haj - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater
Best Ensemble
NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Paul Whitaker - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jason Hansen - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da
Best Musical
NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da
Best New Play Or Musical
AN AMERICAN TAIL - Children’s Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Musical
Erin Capello - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da
Best Performer In A Play
Regina Marie Williams - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater
Best Play
ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre in the Round
Best Production of an Opera
EDWARD TULANE - Minnesota Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adam Oster - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Peter Morrow - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Wariboko Semenitari - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Anya Whelan-Smith - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
AMERICAN TAIL - Children’s theatre company
Favorite Local Theatre
Ashland Productions
