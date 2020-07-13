West Theater in Duluth Re-Opens on Friday With Classic Movies

Duluth's West Theater is re-opening this week! According to Fox 21, starting Friday, the theater will show classic and current films such as E.T., Jurrasic Park, and 1917.

The theater will only allow 25% of patrons, around 60 guests, and they will all be required to wear masks. The theater is also using special software to make sure seats. Temperature checks will be required upon arrival.

"We're cleaning the bathrooms and solid surfaces every hour, we're taking everyone's temperatures coming in and then we're going to into the auditorium and blocking it off for an hour and doing the cleaning of every seat that was occupied in the last film," said the West Theater's owner Bob Boone.

Boone also says he has a state of the art air conditioning system to help with airflow in and out of the theater.

The theater will also host 55-and-older Wednesdays for those who are older and more vulnerable to the virus.

