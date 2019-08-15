WE WILL ROCK YOU Tour Comes To Mystic Lake September 12-14

We Will Rock You, a touring production of the musical written by Queen and Ben Elton, is coming to Mystic Lake Sept. 12-14. This musical will bring Queen's timeless hits and an exciting story about freedom, love and rock music to the Mystic Showroom for three shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m.

Following the 2018 Oscar-winning film "Bohemian Rhapsody," Queen's music is more popular than ever. This futurist comedy musical follows two revolutionaries on a quest to save rock n' roll and features dozens of Queen's songs including "We Are The Champions," "Somebody to Love," "Killer Queen," "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "We Will Rock You." Fans can expect the show to capture the scale and spectacle of Queen's theatrical live performances and rock as hard as the band's best concerts.

Tickets to see We Will Rock You in the Mystic Showroom this September will be available March 29 starting at $19. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.

We Will Rock You is a quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders featuring live performances of 24 of Queen's timeless songs. It is also a creative cautionary tale for the cyber age. The musical follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on a quest to save rock n' roll in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments and rock n' roll has died. The heroes join a small group of societal outcasts, the Bohemians, as they fight to take back the iPlanet from the all-powerful Globalsoft, led by the Killer Queen. To learn more about the musical, visit: queenonline.com/wwry.





