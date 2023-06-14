Viva La Vie Boheme! Emerging Professional Ensemble Presents Jonathan Larson's RENT

RENT is the story of a group of friends clinging desperately to their community amidst the looming threats of eviction, addiction, and the AIDS Crisis in the 1990s.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Viva La Vie Boheme! Emerging Professional Ensemble Presents Jonathan Larson's RENT

Viva La Vie Boheme! Emerging Professional Ensemble Presents Jonathan Larson's RENT

Emerging Professionals Ensemble (EPE) is presenting the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical Jonathan Larson's RENT featuring the next generation of Twin Cities theatre professionals.

Since its inception in 2017, EPE has sought to create exciting, challenging theatre productions with the area's most-talented 16-24-year-old performers, and this year is no different. The season features an explosive, modern display of RENT, the story of a group of friends clinging desperately to their community amidst the looming threats of eviction, addiction, and the AIDS Crisis in the 1990s.

RENT, which made its Broadway debut in 1996 at the Nederlander Theatre and changed the theatre landscape forever, gets an EPE treatment July 20 - July 29 at the Performing Institute of Minnesota in Eden Prairie. The iconic musical explodes with a rock score and gritty voyeuristic views into the lives of young artists trying desperately to connect and survive in troubling times. Friendships and love are tested as they strive to live and love understanding they have No Day but Today. With raw emotion and smart lyrics, edgy content, and beautiful voices, RENT ultimately reveals the resilience of the human spirit during a seemingly endless tragedy.

"It is so exciting to be making live theatre with these amazingly talented young performers," Rachel Brady, co-founder of EPE commented. "This show says so much about the human spirit and how we strive to be more than the expectations put upon us by our families, society, and ourselves. RENT makes us look at what we hold on to and what is ultimately the 'life worth living'."

EPE is committed to ensemble-driven, compelling, and contemporary storytelling and strives to empower a creative space where all voices are heard and honored; a space where young emerging artists can collaborate and create with peers and those starting their professional journeys. Artists aged 16 to 24 are encouraged to engage in the collaborative process in the production of high-quality, impactful theatre and musical theatre. More information and tickets are available at www.epemn.org

Recommended For You