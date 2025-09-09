Tickets for THE BEST OF STEVE MARTIN AND MARTIN SHORT at Hennepin Arts Go On Sale Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hennepin Arts has announced that Steve Martin and Martin Short are returning to Minneapolis in 2026 in The Best of Steve Martin and Martin Short with very special guests Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 at 8 p.m. at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave.)

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 12 online at HennepinArts.org. at 10 a.m. and at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave.) at noon.

The Best of Steve Martin & Martin Short is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century. Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience.

The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other. Martin and Short’s chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film “Three Amigos.” These two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015, when they launched their first live show entitled “A Very Stupid Conversation.”