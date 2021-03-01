Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets On Sale This Friday For ALTON BROWN LIVE-BEYOND THE EATS at State Theatre

Alton Brown announces his North American tour will visit the State Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m..

Mar. 1, 2021  

Tickets On Sale This Friday For ALTON BROWN LIVE-BEYOND THE EATS at State Theatre

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced today that television personality, author and Food Network star Alton Brown is bringing Alton Brown Live - Beyond The Eats to the State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Brown created a new form of entertainment - the live culinary variety show - with his "Edible Inevitable Tour" and "Eat Your Science," which played in over 200 cities with more than 350,000 fans in attendance.

Brown says fans can expect "more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff." Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown's shows. He warns "Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers... think twice."

Brown has a knack for mixing together science, music and food into two hours of pure entertainment. "Plus, you'll see things I've never been allowed to do on TV."

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer and host of "Good Eats," "Good Eats: Reloaded," and "Good Eats: The Return." He also hosted "Cutthroat Kitchen" and served as the culinary commentator on "Iron Chef America." There are two James Beard awards with Brown's name on them in a drawer in his office, and somewhere in the world there's a coveted Peabody awarded for "Good Eats" that was stolen out of his car back in 2013. In his spare time, he's working on his ninth book on food and cooking.

Information about Alton Brown or the Beyond The Eats tour can be found on Facebook: /altonbrown, Twitter: @altonbrown, Instagram: @altonbrown or by using the tour hashtag #AltonBrownLive.

Those with an appetite for more Alton Brown can find additional show and ticketing information at www.altonbrownlive.com.

Tickets for Alton Brown Live - Beyond The Eats go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 5 at 10 a.m. online at HennepinTheatreTrust.org. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for $179 that includes access to the best seats in the house and an invitation to attend Alton Brown's sound check followed by a Q&A session.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ali Ewoldt
Ali Ewoldt
Nico DeJesus
Nico DeJesus
Nikki Snelson
Nikki Snelson

Related Articles View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories
Minnesota Opera Announces Virtual Benefit Concert Photo

Minnesota Opera Announces Virtual Benefit Concert

Stages Theatre Company Announces 2021 Summer Theatre Workshops Photo

Stages Theatre Company Announces 2021 Summer Theatre Workshops

Andria Theatre Presents NUNCRACKERS Photo

Andria Theatre Presents NUNCRACKERS

Hennepin Theatre Trust Presents THE BROADWAY CAST REUNION SERIES Photo

Hennepin Theatre Trust Presents THE BROADWAY CAST REUNION SERIES


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEOS: Check Out This List of Upcoming K-Dramas to Look Out For in March
  • Poster Art Revealed for South Korean Production of BEETLEJUICE
  • Daegu International Musical Festival Kicks off This Week
  • National Changgeuk Company Presents TREE, FISH, MOON