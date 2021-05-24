Tickets For Gordon Lightfoot at State Theatre On Sale This Friday

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that legendary Canadian troubadour Gordon Lightfoot returns to the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

After more than 50 active years of hit song making and international album sales well into the multi-millions, Lightfoot resides with some very exclusive company atop the list of all-time greats, and his vast catalog includes such immortals as "Early Morning Rain", "If You Could Read My Mind", "Carefree Highway", "Sundown","(That's What You Get) For Lovin Me", "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald", "Canadian Railroad Trilogy" and countless others.

For the true living legend, this year is special for Lightfoot with the announcements of a cross-country USA tour, a new, first time in 14-years, full-length record on Warner Brothers Rhino titled Gordon Lightfoot - Solo, and the nation-wide release of the documentary film, Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind. The concert tour will feature his well-known hits as well as some deep album cuts for the die-hard fanatics. All of which are woven together with some of Lightfoot's own behind the scenes stories and personal anecdotes about his historic 50-plus-years musical career. The event is sure to be a great thrill for live audiences and anyone who enjoys hearing great music and seeing a living legend in person.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.