Theatre in the Round Players to Present MARJORIE PRIME in February



Theatre in the Round Players is continuing its 70th Season with Jordan Harrison's poignant science fiction play, Marjorie Prime, in weekend performances from February 11 to March 6.

It's the age of artificial intelligence, and 85-year-old Marjorie - a jumble of disparate, fading memories - has a handsome new companion who's programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. What would we remember, and what would we forget, if given the chance? In this richly spare, wondrous play, Harrison explores family relationships, loss, grief and what it means to be human in a technological age.



Kari Steinbach directs the 4-member cast, with sets designed by Devyn Becker, costumes by A. Emily Heaney, sound by Warren Sampson, and lighting by Peter Gustafson.

Audience discussions with members of the company will follow the performance on Sunday, February 13; Saturday, February 19; and Friday, February 25. On February 19, the cast will be joined by special guest Dr. Joseph E. Gaugler, the director for the Center for Healthy Aging and Innovation at the University of Minnesota.



Proof of Vaccination or negative test required for all patrons.

Tickets are $25. For information, call the theatre's box office at 612-333-3010 or visit its website at www.TheatreintheRound.org.



612-333-2919 ext. 100 weekday business hours.

For a company listing, audience warnings, the show's running time, post-show discussion, and more, go to: https://www.theatreintheround.org/new-homepage/on-stage/prime/

Theatre in the Round's facilities are accessible for audience members using wheelchairs. Assisted-listening equipment is available for patrons with hearing impairments. Audio description service offered for patrons with visual impairments on February 27, RSVP for service by February 25 by emailing admin@theatreintheround.or