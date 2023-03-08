The Ordway to Present the Return Of GreenRoom, Musical Theater Training Fellowship Uplifting BIPOC Artists

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has announced the return of GreenRoom, an intensive musical theater training fellowship created by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) artists to center and uplift underrepresented communities within musical theater. Now in its second year, the six-week program will run July 6-Aug. 22. Applications for the 10 open fellowship positions are available now. Watch a video about the Ordway's GreenRoom program.

"GreenRoom is special because it represents the heart of the Ordway - connecting people of different traditions, cultures and backgrounds through the power of the performing arts," said Ordway Director of Arts Learning and Community Engagement Maia Maiden, who leads GreenRoom. "This next group of diverse artists will bring a fresh energy to the stage, and we are eager to learn from their talents and unique stories."

The program is open to Minnesota actors, dancers, and singers who are 18 years and older, have less than three years of experience as a professional musical theater performer beyond high school or college and are interested in expanding their performing arts skills into musical theater. Applicants should be able to demonstrate commitments to the performing arts and participating in the duration of the program. Fellows will be paid $2,500 for their involvement in the program.

GreenRoom's faculty is made up of talented local artists who will develop the program curriculum, which will cover acting, vocal technique, movement and auditioning, as well as special master classes on business development, public speaking and wellness. Guest speakers and teaching artists will also participate. Interested artists can apply online at Ordway.org/GreenRoom between now and April 7. Faculty members will review applications and notify selected applicants in late May.

"The Ordway is committed to creating more welcoming and inclusive spaces for Minnesota audiences and artists alike," said Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington. "We are excited to bring back this respected program that addresses access barriers, supports rising musical theater talent in our community, and amplifies new artistic voices."

ABOUT GREENROOM

The Ordway's GreenRoom is an intensive musical theater training fellowship created by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) artists to center and uplift underrepresented communities within musical theater. The fellowship is open to Minnesota actors, dancers and singers who are 18 years and older and interested in expanding their performing arts skills into musical theater. GreenRoom is the first-of-its-kind in the state, with core classes focusing on acting, singing/vocal technique, movement and auditioning.

