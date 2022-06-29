The Gray Mallard Theater Company to Present THE TRAGEDY OF RICHARD III as Part of Shakespeare at the Pub

The Gray Mallard Theater Company has announced the inaugural production of SHAKESPEARE at the PUB with The Tragedy of Richard III at Sociable Cider Werks, directed by Noa Egozi.

The Tragedy of Richard III will play July 7th - July 24th, 2022, starting at 6 PM on Thursdays and Fridays and 4 PM on Sundays. Performances are under two hours with an intermission and are free for all, with optional reservations via Eventbrite. A limited number of chairs will be available with a suggested donation, or audience members may bring their own chairs.

The Tragedy of Richard III is a warning about the dangers of ambition in charismatic and calculating rulers. Shakespeare's masterful final play in the War of the Roses cycle is filled with murder, manipulation, and political mayhem. Though Elizabethan in its nature, the themes echo in our world today. Is there something to learn from a tyrant's rise and eventual demise?

"As a company that believes stories belong to all people, we chose this story to examine what part we play in the making of a tyrant and what our power is to stop them," said director Noa Egozi.

The Gray Mallard Theater Company is born out of a love of Shakespeare, a love of theater, and a love of each other. Our company's connections go back to childhood. At multiple stages of life, our founders (AMANDA FULLER, Noa Egozi, Cathleen Fuller, Grace Riley, and Caitlin Sheaffer) discovered common ground in the love of Shakespeare and the universality of his storytelling.​

Free outdoor Shakespeare is a yearly tradition that brings people together in cities across the U.S. With a cast and creative team that spans the country, from Seattle to Minneapolis to Chicago to New York City, The Gray Mallard Theater Company will bring that tradition to the Twin Cities this July with SHAKESPEARE at the PUB at Sociable Cider Werks.

Performance Details:

The Gray Mallard Theater Company presents SHAKESPEARE at the PUB -

The Tragedy of Richard III at Sociable Cider Werks

July 7th - 24th, 2022

Thursdays, Fridays at 6:00 PM, and Sundays at 4:00 PM

90-minute run time and a 20-minute intermission

1500 Fillmore Street NE, Minneapolis