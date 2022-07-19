Stages Theatre Presents THE LITTLE MERMAID JR on Stage Now

Stages Theatre Company journeys "Under the Sea" with Ariel and her maritime friends in this enchanting tale of big dreams and true love. This 60-minute adaptation of the ever-popular Disney film features the charming Academy Award-winning music and will delight audiences of all ages. In a quest to explore the world above, Ariel, the youngest mermaid daughter of King Triton, makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and jeopardizes not only her dreams, but the entire Mer-world. Performances run Now through August 7, 2022 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. Tickets begin at $14.

Watch the trailer below!

I want our audiences of all ages to feel what it would be like to live in a world of unbelievable beauty, and still want something else, something different, something more. I want our young people to listen to this timeless music, bounce in their seats, and be filled with imagination of fathoms below surrounded by the colorful characters living under the sea. This musical is the perfect summer show for everyone and meant to be shared!

-Sandy Boren-Barrett STC Artistic Director and Director The Little Mermaid, JR.

The cast of THE LITTLE MERMAID, JR: Emily Anose (ENSEMBLE, U/S URSULA), Faith Barrett (FLOUNDER), Peyton Dixon (TRITON), Aidan Einhorn (CHEF LOUIS, ENSEMBLE, U/S SCUTTLE), Sophie Farrell (ARIEL), Athan Fischer (ERIC), Thaddeus Fischer (ENSEMBLE), Adelyn Frost (ADELLA, ENSEMBLE, U/S FLOUNDER), Aniya Hollie (ALLANA, ENSEMBLE, U/S SEBASTIAN), Ella Kozak (CARLOTTA, ENSEMBLE), Caidance Kue (ENSEMBLE), Jordan Kueng (SEBASTIAN), Laura Mahler (URSULA), Alicia Mainjeni (ANDRINA, ENSEMBLE), Natalie Mosakowski (SCUTTLE), Anya Panday (ATINA, ENSEMBLE), Arianna Sanford (FLOTSAM), Stella Schlegelmilch (ARISTA, ENSEMBLE), Jon Schumacher (ENSEMBLE), Savannah Noelle Switzer (JETSAM), Andrea Tehmeh (ENSEMBLE), Josie Turk (AQUATA, ENSEMBLE, U/S ARIEL), Alex Weiner (GRIMSBY), Charlie Welch (ENSEMBLE).

It's definitely a dream role! I have sung "Part of Your World" non-stop since last time I was in this show and think this is the perfect show for audiences of all ages! -Sophie Farrell (Ariel)

Sophie started taking classes at Stages Theatre Company at 7 years old and played Flounder in Stages NextStage production of The Little Mermaid, JR when she was in the sixth grade. She is now returning for her fifteenth production at STC as ARIEL! STC credits include Tuck Everlasting, TYA (Ensemble and U/S Winnie Foster), Spookley the Square Pumpkin (Spookley), The Most Magnificent Thing, and Peace 4 the Ages. She interns with the STC Education Classes and Summer Theatre Workshops. This Fall Sophie will attend Lincoln Nebraska pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism and theatre.

The creative team of THE LITTLE MERMAID, JR: Sandy Boren-Barrett (STC Artistic Director/Director), LaTia Childers (Choreographer), Sarah Hohenstein Burk (Music Director), Holly Windingstad (Set Designer), Christa Ludwig (Costumes and Make-Up Designer), Karin Olson (Lighting Designer), Jim Hibbeler (Props Designer), Gretchen Katt (Technical Director), Melanie Salmon-Peterson (Production Manager), Emily Sullivan (Stage Manager), Tiahna Wolfe-Shields (Emerging BIPOC Costume and Make-up Design Mentee), David Gamache (Assistant Stage Manager).

Accessible Performances- Learn more: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186684®id=63&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stagestheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/tickets/#accessibility

· SUN, 6/26/2022 1PM-Pay What You Can Performance (PWYC)

· SAT, 7/2/2022 7PM-ASL Interpreted Performance (ASL)

· SAT, 7/2/2022 7PM-Audio Described Performance (AD)

· SUN, 7/30/2022 1PM-Sensory Friendly Performance (SF)

To purchase tickets, visit www.stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6:00 pm. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors (60+); $14 for children/students (ages 2-17). Group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more to all productions.

Disney's The Little Mermaid, Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

For details about STC's Health & Safety Policies & Procedures: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186684®id=63&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stagestheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/covid/

Stages Theatre Company was founded in 1984 and since then has grown to become one of the largest professional theatres for young audiences in the country. We engage young artists with themes relevant to their lives and involve them in creating magical works featuring young people in meaningful roles. Through on-stage productions, education programs and other outreach opportunities, Stages Theatre Company annually serves more than 150,000 young people and their families. For more information visit www.stagestheatre.org