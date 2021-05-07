Sally Wingert Will Star in MJTC's A PICKLE This Month

Veteran Twin Cities actress Sally Wingert is starring in the Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company's production of A Pickle, which opens May 27 and runs through June 19.

It's a new play, by Deborah Yarchun, based on true events, and follows Doris, who discovers her kosher pickles have been disqualified at the Minnesota State Fair for the second year in a row. She decides to find out why they're not receiving their due ranking amongst pickles.

"I feel a sense of homecoming whenever I return to MJTC," said Wingert. "Barbara Brooks (Producing Artistic Director) has given me so many opportunities to grow as an artist, and I'm grateful for a deep and long-standing relationship with this theater and the passion and support of MJTC's audiences. I'm so happy to be back."

A Pickle is a solo show that will play outdoors at several sites including Wolf Park Amphitheater in St. Louis Park, Raspberry Island stage along the Mississippi River in St. Paul, Target Stage at Harriet Island in St. Paul, and various large backyards in St. Paul and Minneapolis areas that provide an intimate setting for the show.

"We're delighted to welcome Sally Wingert back to Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company, this time as the solo performer in A Pickle," said Brooks. "And our audiences agree."

A Pickle is the last production for the 2020-2021 MJTC season, Theater Six Feet Apart. The new 2021-2022 season will be announced shortly.

Sally Wingert, actress, has previously appeared at Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company in The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Rose, Family Secrets, Woman Before A Glass, and 2.5 Minute Ride, and made her directorial debut at the helm of The Whipping Man. She's been in over 100 productions at the Guthrie Theater, with other Twin Cities credits including Theater Latté Da, Ten Thousand Things Theater, and Dark & Stormy Productions. Sally has performed in theaters around the country, on Broadway, and in London's West End.

Visit the theater's website for more information and to buy tickets: https://mnjewishtheatre.org/apickle