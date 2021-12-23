SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL is Coming to the Ordway

The Ordway is heating up the winter with "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," on stage Dec. 28 - Jan. 2 at the downtown Saint Paul venue. The new touring production tells the astonishing story of singer, songwriter and "Queen of Disco" Donna Summer. This will be the musical's Minnesota premiere.

Donna Summer became an icon by breaking through barriers and risking it all. Featuring more than 20 of her greatest hits-including "Hot Stuff," "She Works Hard For The Money" and "Last Dance"-this musical is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation. Spend the night in her electrifying universe.

"You know Donna Summer's big hits, but you likely haven't heard her incredible personal story," said Ordway Producing Artistic Director Rod Kaats. "Starting in a gospel choir, she rose to become a dance floor star that inspired every music diva to follow. This sizzling production celebrates her boundary-breaking story, iconic music and lasting legacy."

Three actresses share the role of the musical icon: Brittny Smith as "Diva Donna," Charis Gullage as "Disco Donna" and Amahri Edwards-Jones as "Duckling Donna."

SUMMER features a book by Tony Award nominee Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others. This new touring production is directed by Lauren L. Sobon and choreographed by Natalie Caruncho, based on the original direction by Tony Award winner Des McAnuff and original choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo. Associate choreographer is Angelica Beliard.

"We are thrilled to welcome 'Summer: The Donna Summer Musical' to Minnesota for the first time," said Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington. "Full of energy and unforgettable music, this production is the perfect way to celebrate the New Year."

As the Ordway welcomes audiences back, the health and safety of attendees remains a top priority. All guests must present proof of either full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to attending an event. All guests and staff will be required to wear masks inside the venue, except while eating or drinking in the lobbies. For more on the Ordway's health and safety policies, visit Ordway.org/reopening.

Tickets start at $44 and can be purchased online at Ordway.org, by phone at 651-224-4222, or in-person at the Ordway ticket office Friday-Sunday two hours prior to curtain through intermission.

This presentation of "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" is sponsored by SPIRE Credit Union and is part of the Broadway @ the Ordway series, sponsored by Bremer Bank.