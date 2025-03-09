Review: THE LAST 5 YEARS at Ashland Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ashland Productions' rendition of The Last 5 Years by Jason Robert Brown is an emotional roller coaster that captures the fleeting moments of love, heartbreak, and everything in between. This intimate musical tells the story of Sarah Shervey (Cathy) and Aaron VanDanacker (Jamie), a New York couple whose five-year relationship is told through a unique narrative structure—Cathy's perspective moves backward in time, while Jamie's progresses forward, intersecting only once during their wedding.

The small but effective set design for this production cleverly uses props and projections to enhance the storytelling. A large screen at the backdrop plays a key role in setting the emotional tone, displaying images and scenes that mirror the characters' evolving emotions. The projections fluidly transport the audience from bustling city scapes to intimate personal moments, all while maintaining the intimacy of the two-person cast.

Sarah Shervey (Cathy) and Aaron VanDanacker (Jamie)

Photo by Kara Salava Photography

Costume changes are seamless, adding a visual layer to the passage of time. Each outfit subtly shifts to reflect the growth or decline in their relationship, reinforcing the changes in character. The minimalistic yet thoughtful set, combined with these striking visual elements, ensures that the audience remains immersed in the emotional trajectory of the characters.

This performance not only showcases the talents of its performers, Sarah Shervey and Aaron VanDanacker, who are donating their time and skills for Ashland’s Project Give Back, but it also stands as a testament to the theater company's dedication to youth mentorship and community. With each note and projection, The Last 5 Years reminds us of the beauty and fragility of love, making it a must-see production.

