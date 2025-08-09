Review: THAT WHICH IS GREEN at The Southern Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Michael Rogers’ That Which Is Green is one of those shows that sticks with you. At its heart, it’s about two old friends reuniting on a hike to a special tree in the woods, only to find that it’s dying. What starts as a simple journey quickly turns into an emotional rollercoaster as the two wrestle with the tree’s impending demise, and with it, the loss of their friendship. The play does an incredible job of balancing humor and real emotional depth—at times making you laugh out loud, while other moments will leave you reflecting long after you’ve left the theatre.

The real strength of That Which Is Green is how it blends comedy and drama so effortlessly. The humor doesn’t just lighten the mood—it feels like an essential part of the characters’ journey. Kevin, played by Alex Van Loh, brings a lightness to his role that keeps things from getting too heavy, but he also handles the tougher emotional moments with sincerity. The chemistry between him and Michael Rogers (who plays both Kevin and the writer/director) is obvious—they’ve clearly worked together for years, and their shared history makes their onstage interactions feel real and lived-in. The banter between them feels like what you’d expect from long-time friends, but it’s also got a sharp edge that reveals how much unsaid tension has built up between them.

Rogers also layers in themes of LGBTQIA+ identity, mental health, and political strife, all while keeping the characters’ struggles grounded in their own personal experiences. It’s not preachy or forced—it’s just two friends trying to work through the messiness of life and their past. The tree, which is this central symbol, starts to take on more meaning as they grapple with their own internal decay. It’s a symbol for everything we hold sacred and the inevitable erosion of those things over time. At times, you almost feel like the tree is just as much a character in the show as the two men.

There are moments of real tension, but Rogers makes sure to balance that with moments of absurdity. You’ll laugh at some of the darker parts, and you’ll probably find yourself shocked by how much you care about these two guys and their friendship. The humor feels real, never forced, and helps navigate some of the more intense or uncomfortable moments.

This is a play that doesn’t shy away from tough subjects—there’s adult language, crude humor, references to mental illness, and a bit of violence. But none of it feels gratuitous; it’s all part of what makes this show feel raw and authentic. It’s the kind of piece that doesn’t gloss over life’s difficult truths, but still leaves you with a sense of hope. By the end, you realize that even when things seem to be falling apart, there’s still room for healing and growth.

That Which Is Green is definitely a standout in the 2025 Minnesota Fringe Festival. It’s funny, it’s poignant, and it’s one of those shows that gets under your skin in the best way possible. Don’t miss it.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Minneapolis / St. Paul News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...