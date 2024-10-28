Review: STEVIE WONDER - SING YOUR SONG! at Target Center Minneapolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The legendary singer, songwriter, musician, and producer Stevie Wonder made a memorable stop at the Target Center in Minneapolis during his 2024 tour. Known for his incredible versatility across R&B, pop, soul, gospel, funk, and jazz, Wonder showcased his musical prowess while also demonstrating his skill with multiple instruments.

Before the concert, a large screen displayed messages encouraging voting, setting a poignant tone as the election season approaches. When Stevie took the stage, he was accompanied by his children, Aisha Morris and Kailand Morris, both dressed in stylish outfits. He delivered a heartfelt speech, paying homage to the iconic Minnesota musician Prince, which resonated deeply with the audience.

Wonder opened with “Can We Fix Our Broken Nation’s Heart,” followed by “As If You Read My Mind” and “If You Really Love Me.” The crowd erupted with excitement as he moved through his extensive catalog, belting out beloved hits like “You Are the Sunshine of My Life,” “For Once in My Life,” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours,” “My Cherie Amour,” and “Overjoyed.” The energy in the arena was palpable, with fans singing and dancing along throughout the set.

In the second half of the concert, backup singer Shelea took the spotlight, delivering powerful renditions of classics by female artists, including tributes to Aretha Franklin and Carole King. Her impressive performance added a dynamic layer to the evening.

Stevie Wonder at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Photo by Jared Fessler

Stevie returned to the stage for the final set, performing crowd favorites like “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing,” “Sir Duke,” “Isn’t She Lovely,” and “Superstition.” Each song was infused with his trademark energy and charisma, ensuring the night ended on a high note.

Overall, it was an incredible night of music, celebrating an extraordinary artist. I highly recommend catching this tour! Thank you, Stevie, for an unforgettable evening—we hope to see you back in Minnesota soon!

