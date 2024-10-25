Review: RENT at Artistry Theater And Visual Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



While the autumn days turn chillier, the heat is being cranked to 100 within the theater walls of Artistry Theater and Visual Arts where an electrifying new production of RENT is currently lighting up the main stage.

Set in the Alphabet City neighborhood of 1991 New York City, a group of friends find themselves thrown into a turbulent year filled with new romances, revolutions, and feuds that reach a gut wrenching climax.

Written and set during the early 1990’s, RENT stands as one of the best representations, in media, of the AIDS epidemic and the destruction that it wrought on communities that had little to no chance of combatting it. Writer, Jonathan Larson, has crafted a piece of art that is not only devastating for the audience to witness but also triumphant in it’s message that we must live each day as if we may not live to see the next.

Although it is set in the early 90’s, the messages within the show are extremely relevant to modern audiences. While some younger patrons may not understand some of the references within the show due to the time period, they will certainly be able to relate to the sense of longing that we all share to be loved and accepted for who we are, no matter who we love or the life choices that we make. RENT is a model for how friendship and chosen family matter more than some blood relatives.

Bringing these iconic characters to life is an ensemble that works effortlessly together. While the core group of actors are all stellar, the standout is Matthew Hall who is transcendent as Tom Collins. His gut wrenching rendition of the “I’ll Cover You - Reprise” is not only beautiful and haunting but his vocals soar to the heavens as he belts (and is supported by the cast) on his final line to rapturous applause from the audience, all while wiping tears from their eyes.

Part of the lasting power of RENT is that it’s music and dialogue have always been able to take center stage due to the lack of a formal set. Almost all iterations opt for a folding table and some form of scaffolding. It has always felt like it was meant to mimic what little the characters have in worldly possessions but also how stark their world view seems to be.

Artistry doesn’t stray from the mold but instead adds to it. They use moving scaffold pieces to create different tableaus and settings to great effect. A standout is the juxtaposition of Mimi’s vibrant “Out Tonight” that is performed around and in front of a Life Support meeting for HIV+ victims to meet. Her risque and optimistic attitude is such a stark contrast to the heartbreak and supporting of those behind her, it is almost a reminder of the suffering of others that we do not see as we live our day to day lives.

While the show is most likely familiar to audiences, Artistry has breathed fresh life into the material and it is certainly worth the trip to Bloomington before it closes.

