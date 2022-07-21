Review: PETE SOUZA- TWO PRESIDENTS, ONE PHOTOGRAPHER at Pantages Theatre

As the Chief Official White House Photographer for President Barack Obama and Official White House Photographer for President Reagan from 1983-1989, Pete Souza was in a unique position to spend rare and intimate moments in the Oval Office observing two transformative Presidents of the United States. He shares some of his iconic behind-the-scenes photographs, along with his poignant detailed stories, all leading to a bold and dynamic depiction of true leadership.

Pete did an in person presentation at the Pantages Theatre through the Hennepin Theatre Trust. As a photorapher myself, I was so excited for this event. Pete spoke at a podium and had a slide show running on the big screen on the Pantages Theatre stage. He had the photos divided out in sets from his time of photographing former President Ronald Reagan and his time of photographing former President Barack Obama.

He shared many stories about his images, some where heartfelt, others made audience members emotional, as well as many laughs as he told stories about working witht he former Presidents. At the end he did a Q&A with the audience and then signed books for anyone who brought them. He is releasing a new book in September 2022 at one of our local book stores and if you pre order it, you get 10% off and a signed book plate.

It was a wonderful, insightful, and insiring event that I was glad to attend.

Photos courtesy of Pete Souza