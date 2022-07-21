Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: PETE SOUZA- TWO PRESIDENTS, ONE PHOTOGRAPHER at Pantages Theatre

One night on July 20th

Register for Minneapolis / St. Paul News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 21, 2022  

As the Chief Official White House Photographer for President Barack Obama and Official White House Photographer for President Reagan from 1983-1989, Pete Souza was in a unique position to spend rare and intimate moments in the Oval Office observing two transformative Presidents of the United States. He shares some of his iconic behind-the-scenes photographs, along with his poignant detailed stories, all leading to a bold and dynamic depiction of true leadership.

Pete did an in person presentation at the Pantages Theatre through the Hennepin Theatre Trust. As a photorapher myself, I was so excited for this event. Pete spoke at a podium and had a slide show running on the big screen on the Pantages Theatre stage. He had the photos divided out in sets from his time of photographing former President Ronald Reagan and his time of photographing former President Barack Obama.

He shared many stories about his images, some where heartfelt, others made audience members emotional, as well as many laughs as he told stories about working witht he former Presidents. At the end he did a Q&A with the audience and then signed books for anyone who brought them. He is releasing a new book in September 2022 at one of our local book stores and if you pre order it, you get 10% off and a signed book plate.

It was a wonderful, insightful, and insiring event that I was glad to attend.

Photos courtesy of Pete Souza



Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

Favorite... (read more about this author)


Interview: Erin Schrader of MARIE ANTOINETTE at Emerging Professionals Ensemble
July 20, 2022

Interview: Kyle Doherty of RIDE THE CYCLONE at Emerging Professionals Ensemble
July 20, 2022

Part comedy, part tragedy-and wholly unexpected-this wildly imaginative story delivers surprises at every turn. The lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. A mechanical fortune-teller invites each to tell their story of a life interrupted-offering the chance to come to terms with their fates. At once quirky and smart, edgy and beautiful, Ride the Cyclone ultimately reveals the resilience of the human spirit in spite of senseless tragedy.
Interview: Ava Mingo of RIDE THE CYCLONE at Emerging Professionals Ensemble
July 20, 2022

Part comedy, part tragedy-and wholly unexpected-this wildly imaginative story delivers surprises at every turn. The lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. A mechanical fortune-teller invites each to tell their story of a life interrupted-offering the chance to come to terms with their fates. At once quirky and smart, edgy and beautiful, Ride the Cyclone ultimately reveals the resilience of the human spirit in spite of senseless tragedy.Enter Your Article Text Here!
Review: HOLMES AND WATSON at Park Square Theatre
July 19, 2022

What did our critic think of HOLMES AND WATSON at Park Square Theatre? Sherlock Holmes is dead, or is he? Dr. Watson receives a telegram from a mental asylum: three patients are claiming to be Sherlock Holmes. Did the world's greatest sleuth fake his own death? Who's the real detective and who are the imposters? Tight, clever, and full of suspense, this is Jeffrey Hatcher (Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders; Mr. Holmes; The Good Liar) at his best.
Interview: Matty Maggiacomo of the Andrew Lloyd Webber Peloton Class
July 19, 2022

Watch out for any nearby chandeliers! Pelotons new Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway Series is guaranteed to bring the house down. Get ready to ride, run, and flow along to showstoppers from Cats, Evita, The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more!