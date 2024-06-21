Review: MORGAN WALLEN ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024 at US Bank Stadium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Morgan Wallen is bringing his "One Night At A Time 2024" tour to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21, with special guests Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Bryan Martin.

Morgan Wallen is one of the top country artists of our time, having become a global sensation in country music. He was a contestant on season six of NBC's The Voice and has since won numerous awards, including the Academy of Country Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. Wallen boasts many successful album sales and numerous chart-topping songs.

Photo Credit: Photo by David Sherman for U.S. Bank Stadium

Morgan Wallen sold out both nights at the U.S. Bank Stadium. His stage was large, featuring massive projection screens, a runway down the middle, and a B stage at the other end of the stadium. He opened the show with a projection of himself getting ready to come on stage, building anticipation among the sold-out crowd of over 70,000 fans. Wallen appeared wearing a casual button-up, jeans, and a trucker hat – a standard outfit for a country artist. He kicked off the night with "Ain't That Some" and then transitioned into "I Wrote the Book," accompanied by pyrotechnics and a large "MW" projected on the screens.

In one corner of the stage, Wallen had a setup resembling high school bleachers, where he shared stories about his experiences growing up and playing baseball. He then performed a few songs on guitar. As he made his way to the B stage, Wallen walked through the crowd, interacting with fans along the way. On the B stage, he showcased his versatility as a musician by performing songs like "Thought You Should Know" and "Lies Lies Lies" on both guitar and piano.

Photo Credit: Photo by David Sherman for U.S. Bank Stadium

Back on the main stage, another setup resembling a house provided the backdrop for Wallen to sing alongside his band members. This set included songs such as "Up Down," "Cowgirls," and "Chasin' You," culminating with "More Than My Hometown" and "Whiskey Glasses."

The audience didn’t want the concert to end and cheered for more. Wallen and his band returned wearing Vikings jerseys for three encores, including "Thinkin' Bout Me," "Last Night," and "The Way I Talk." The audience sang and danced along, and after the final encore, Wallen took the time to sign items for fans and take stage selfies, demonstrating his appreciation for their support. His love for what he does was evident, as he shared his music and stories, showing gratitude for the fans who spent their evening with him. He ended the show with fire and fireworks as the crowd cheered.

Thank you, Morgan, for an unforgettable night of music! We hope to have you back again soon!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

