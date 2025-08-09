Review: MIND READER at Rarig Nolte Xperimental Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steven Nicholas’ Mind Reader at the 2025 Minnesota Fringe is not just another magic show—it’s a full-on experience. From the moment the lights dim, Nicholas has you hooked. You don’t just sit back and watch; you’re in it. And while the idea of "mind reading" might sound like something straight out of a sci-fi movie, by the end of the show, you’ll be seriously questioning whether it’s all just tricks—or if there's something deeper happening.

The show is a whirlwind of memory feats, mental exercises, and seemingly impossible predictions. The real fun comes from how involved the audience is. If you’re someone who likes to stay in your seat and watch in awe, that’s totally fine. But if you’re game to jump in, Nicholas will make you feel like you’re part of the magic. It’s not about embarrassing anyone or making them feel silly—in fact, everyone who gets pulled up onto the stage ends up looking pretty cool and, sometimes, even discovering a "superpower" of their own.

One of the best parts of the show is how Nicholas creates an inviting atmosphere. He’s not the type of performer who puts you on the spot in a way that makes you uncomfortable. Instead, he’s engaging, witty, and makes sure that everyone feels like they’re in on the secret. His charm is undeniable, and the playful banter with the audience keeps the mood light even as he’s pulling off mind-bending feats. And yes, those moments where he reads someone's mind? They’re jaw-dropping. You’ll have no idea how he does it, and honestly, you’ll probably spend the rest of the night thinking about it.

Nicholas really knows how to build suspense. He’s a master at getting the audience to wonder if what they’re seeing is real or just a really good trick. Throughout the show, he walks the line between mystery and comedy, making you laugh while also leaving you stunned. It’s clear he’s been doing this for a while—his timing is perfect, and his ability to make each person feel like they’re part of something bigger than themselves is what makes Mind Reader stand out.

There’s also this really fun dynamic where you get to see how you might have hidden powers of your own. By the end of the show, you might just feel like you could pull off a bit of mind reading yourself—whether it’s because you’ve caught on to some trickery or because Nicholas has really gotten inside your head. Either way, it’s all part of the fun.

The pacing of the show is spot-on. It’s never rushed, but it never drags either. You’re kept on your toes the entire time, never quite sure what’s coming next. And it’s this unpredictability that makes it such a great ride. It’s the kind of show where you’ll lean in, trying to catch every detail, but it’s all part of the illusion. Even when you think you’ve figured it out, Nicholas has a way of pulling you right back in.

Mind Reader is a must-see if you’re looking for something that’s both impressive and interactive. It’s a performance that will leave you questioning reality in the best way possible. Whether you’re skeptical of mind reading or a firm believer, this show will keep you guessing, laughing, and possibly even discovering that you have a few hidden talents of your own.

