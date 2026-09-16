Review: MAMMA MIA! at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
This production runs now through September 20, 2026
Mamma Mia! is back in Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theatre, bringing with it a night filled with ABBA music, laughs and a lot of fun.
The story takes place on a Greek island where Sophie Sheridan is getting ready for her wedding. After reading her mother Donna's old diary, Sophie learns that three different men could be her father. She secretly invites all three to the wedding, convinced she will know which one is her dad when she meets them. Instead, their arrival creates even more questions.
Jessica Crouch is excellent as Donna. She brings a lot of humor to the role, but some of her best moments come during the more emotional parts of the show. "Slipping Through My Fingers" is especially touching, while "The Winner Takes It All" is one of the strongest moments of the evening.
Juliette M. Ojeda is a wonderful Sophie. She brings a sweetness to the character while also showing Sophie's determination to figure out where she comes from before beginning the next chapter of her life. She and Grant Reynolds, who plays Sky, have great chemistry together.
Alex Lanning is hilarious as Rosie, while Kristina Walz has some great moments as Tanya. Alongside Crouch, the three make Donna and the Dynamos one of the most entertaining parts of the show. "Dancing Queen" and "Super Trouper" are both highlights, and "Take a Chance on Me" gets plenty of laughs.
Victor Wallace as Sam, Leland Burnett as Bill and Rob Hancock as Harry each bring something different to Sophie's three possible fathers. The three characters could easily become part of one big running joke, but there are also some genuinely sweet moments as they begin to understand why Sophie brought them to the island.
The ABBA music is obviously the biggest draw, and there is no shortage of it. "Money, Money, Money," "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S.," "Knowing Me, Knowing You," "Voulez-Vous" and "The Name of the Game" are just a few of the songs throughout the night.
The ensemble brings a ton of energy to the production, especially during the larger musical numbers. The choreography is fun, the costumes are colorful and the simple Greek island set works well without taking attention away from what is happening onstage.
For all the fun surrounding Mamma Mia!, there is also a lot of heart in the story. The relationship between Donna and Sophie is really what holds everything together. There are also stories about friendship, relationships and accepting that life doesn't always go according to plan.
And then there is the finale.
This is where Mamma Mia! really lets loose. The cast comes back out, the ABBA music takes over and the audience gets exactly the celebration they have been waiting for. It is hard to sit there without wanting to sing along.
There is a reason Mamma Mia! continues to be produced and toured after all these years. The songs are familiar, the story is easy to enjoy and the show doesn't try to be anything other than a good time.
Mamma Mia! is playing at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis through September 20.
All photos by Joan Marcus
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