Video: Dean Holt Talks Children's Theatre Company's PINOCCHIO on FOX 9

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Dean Holt appeared on FOX 9's Good Day to discuss Children's Theatre Company's upcoming production of Pinocchio in Minneapolis. Watch the video.

Pinocchio will run September 8 through October 18 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage, with opening night set for Friday, September 11 at 7 p.m. The production is adapted and directed by Greg Banks from Carlo Collodi's classic.

The music-filled production follows five theatre painters who use the tools of their trade—including paint brushes, scaffolding and wallpaper rolls—to create a spontaneous retelling of Pinocchio's journey to become a “real boy.”

Holt, a member of CTC's Core Company since 1994, has appeared in productions including Reeling, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, Romeo and Juliet, Huck Finn, Pinocchio and Cinderella. He is the recipient of two Ivey Awards and the St. John's University Alumni Achievement Award.

The cast also features Antonisia (Nisi) Collins, Autumn Ness, Reed Sigmund, Chauncy Thomas and Victor Zupanc, with Anya Naylor and Jeffrey Nolan serving as understudies.

The creative team includes scenic designer Joseph Stanley, Costume Designer Mary Anna Culligan, original lighting designer Rebecca Fuller Jensen, lighting designer Karin Olson, composer and sound designer Victor Zupanc and associate sound designer Reid Rejsa.

Pinocchio has a running time of one hour and 35 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission, and is recommended for ages 5–10. Tickets begin at $25.

Additional information is available through Children's Theatre Company.

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