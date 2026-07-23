Interview: Gina Brady of FRASER IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WICKED at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

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Wicked is now playing at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre through August 9, 2026, bringing one of Broadway's most popular musicals back to the Twin Cities.

This year's run also includes a sensory-friendly performance, created in partnership with Fraser, to make the theater experience more welcoming for individuals with autism, sensory sensitivities, and other disabilities. The performance includes thoughtful accommodations that allow more families to enjoy the show in a comfortable and supportive environment.

We chat with Gina from Fraser to talk about the organization's partnership with the Orpheum Theatre, what families can expect from a sensory-friendly performance, and why expanding access to live theater is so important.

What inspired Fraser to partner with the Orpheum Theatre to offer sensory-friendly Broadway performances?

At Fraser, we regularly hear from families who want to experience live theater but aren't sure it's the right fit because of sensory challenges. Many have shared stories about needing to leave performances early or feeling like they didn't belong.

The Orpheum Theatre shares our commitment to making Broadway more welcoming and accessible, so the partnership was a natural fit. By making a few thoughtful adjustments, we can help more people experience the joy of live theater in a way that feels comfortable and inclusive. Everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy a Broadway show and create lasting memories with family and friends.

What changes are made to the theater and the performance to make the experience more comfortable for people with sensory sensitivities?

The goal is to create an environment where everyone feels comfortable experiencing the show in the way that works best for them.

The performance includes adjustments to sound and lighting to reduce some of the more intense moments, and the house lights remain slightly brighter throughout the show. Guests also have access to a designated quiet area if they need a break, sensory supports, and staff who are trained to understand and assist with sensory needs.

The Broadway production itself doesn't change. These accommodations simply make the theater environment more accessible so more people can enjoy the experience.

What has the response been from families who have attended sensory-friendly performances in the past?

The response has been overwhelmingly positive.

One of the things we hear most often is how relieved parents feel. Instead of worrying about whether their child might need to move around, make noise, or step out during the performance, they can relax and enjoy the show together.

For many families, it's the first time they've felt truly comfortable attending live theater. Those experiences are incredibly meaningful, and we never take them for granted.

Why is it important to make live theater more accessible, and what do you hope attendees take away from this experience?

Live theater creates lasting memories. It brings people together, sparks conversations, and gives families the opportunity to share something special.

We hope every family leaves feeling welcomed, included, and confident that they belong in spaces like this. People shouldn't have to change who they are to enjoy a Broadway performance. Sometimes a few thoughtful accommodations are all it takes to make an experience accessible.

At its core, accessibility is about making sure everyone has the opportunity to participate in the experiences that bring our communities together.

Thank you Gina for your time!

To experience the sensory-friendly performance of Wicked, click the ticket link below and select a sensory-friendly performance.

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