Review: CREED at Mystic Lake Amphitheater

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Creed took the stage at Mystic Lake Amphitheater on September 5 for the 93X Half-Assed Morning Show Summer Bash. The night also featured Tim Montana, P.O.D. and Candlebox, making it a full evening of rock music.

Tim Montana opened the show and got the crowd warmed up with his mix of rock and country. He was a good fit for the lineup and brought plenty of energy to the stage.

P.O.D. was up next and turned things up with a heavier set. They had the crowd on their feet and brought a lot of energy to their performance. It was fun getting to hear them live and see how well their music fit into the night.

Candlebox followed and was another highlight. Their set added even more '90s nostalgia to the evening and was a great lead-in to Creed. They sounded great live, and you could tell there were plenty of Candlebox fans in the crowd.

By the time Creed came on, the amphitheater was ready for them.

Scott Stapp sounded great and still has the voice everyone immediately recognizes from Creed's music. Mark Tremonti was also incredible on guitar, and the band sounded strong from beginning to end.

The best part of the night was hearing so many songs that brought you right back to the late '90s and early 2000s. "Higher," "My Sacrifice" and "With Arms Wide Open" were especially fun to hear live. The crowd knew the words and sang right along with Stapp.

There was definitely a lot of nostalgia throughout the show, but it didn't feel like you were just watching a band from the past. Creed still knows how to put on a great rock show, and the crowd was into it the entire time.

Mystic Lake Amphitheater was also a great place to see them. Once it got dark and the lights from the stage took over, it made for a great outdoor concert atmosphere.

After Tim Montana, P.O.D. and Candlebox got things started, Creed was the perfect way to close out the 93X Half-Assed Morning Show Summer Bash.

It was a fun night of live rock music, and judging by the number of people singing along, there are still a lot of Creed fans in Minnesota who have been waiting to hear these songs live again.

Photo courtesy of Creed

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