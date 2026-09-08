DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL to Play Minneapolis This November

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Hennepin Arts has announced that the national tour of Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol will play the historic State Theatre in Minneapolis on Tuesday, November 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Featuring music and lyrics by 11-time Grammy Award winner Dolly Parton, the production features a book by David H. Bell and is adapted by Bell, Paul T. Couch and Curt Wollan. Antoinette DiPietropolo directs and choreographs.

Set in the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, the musical reimagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town whose greed has blinded him to the joys and gifts of the holiday season.

As a Christmas Eve snowstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by his deceased business partner and three ghosts who force him to reconsider his life and discover that love is the greatest gift of all.

The production combines the characters and story of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol with Parton's songwriting and an Appalachian setting to create a new take on the classic holiday tale.

Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is produced by Right Angle Entertainment and Paul T. Couch.

The national tour will play the State Theatre, located at 805 Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis, on Tuesday, November 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now through the State Theatre Box Office and Hennepin Arts.

Hennepin Arts operates the Orpheum, State and Pantages theatres and the Dudley Riggs Theatre in downtown Minneapolis, presenting Broadway productions and other arts programming while providing educational programming throughout Minnesota.

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