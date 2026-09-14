Review: DAN + SHAY:THE YOUNG TOUR at Mystic Lake Amphitheater

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Dan + Shay brought The Young Tour to Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee on September 13, with Josh Ross and Tyler Hubbard opening the show.

Josh Ross started the night and quickly got the crowd going. The Canadian country singer brought plenty of energy to his set, performing songs including “Red Flags,” “Kicked Out of Bars” and “Namin’ Names.” As one of the newer artists on the lineup, Ross was a great way to kick off the evening.

Tyler Hubbard followed with a mix of his solo music and familiar Florida Georgia Line favorites. The older songs naturally got some of the biggest reactions, but Hubbard seemed just as comfortable performing music from this newer chapter of his career. After years of playing large venues, he knows how to work a crowd, and that experience showed.

Dan + Shay closed out the night with a set spanning more than a decade of their music.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have always been known for their harmonies, and hearing them live is a reminder of just how important those vocals are to their sound. Mooney's voice was especially impressive throughout the night, while Smyers brought his own vocals, musicianship and energy to the performance.

The set included favorites such as “Speechless,” “Nothin’ Like You,” “All to Myself,” “Glad You Exist” and “From the Ground Up.” Songs like “19 You + Me,” “10,000 Hours” and “Tequila” also gave the crowd plenty of opportunities to sing along.

The slower songs were some of the strongest moments of the night and gave Mooney's vocals a chance to shine. The duo also included music from Young, their latest album, balancing their newer material with the songs longtime fans came hoping to hear.

What I enjoyed most was how well the three artists complemented each other. Ross brought the energy of an artist building his audience, Hubbard brought years of experience and familiar hits, and Dan + Shay delivered the harmonies and songs their fans love.

Mystic Lake Amphitheater was also a great setting for the show, making for a fun September night of country music as summer begins to wind down.

Photo courtesy of Dan + Shay

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