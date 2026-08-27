Video: DIRTY DANCING Star Ethan Peterson Sings National Anthem at Lynx Game

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Dirty Dancing: The Musical is currently playing at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul as part of the launch of its North American tour, and a new video from the venue captures cast member Ethan Peterson stepping away from the stage for a different kind of spotlight. The clip shows Peterson performing the national anthem before a Minnesota Lynx game against the Golden State Valkyries on August 24.

The musical is based on the beloved 1987 film and follows Frances "Baby" Houseman and dance instructor Johnny Castle during a summer at Kellerman's resort in 1963. Written by Eleanor Bergstein, who wrote the screenplay for the original film, the stage adaptation brings the story's romance and dancing to life alongside live music from the original film.

Ordway Center served as the launch point for the production's North American tour, with performances running through September 6.

BroadwayWorld previously reviewed Dirty Dancing: The Musical at Ordway Center, noting the production's place in the nearly 40-year legacy of the story since Eleanor Bergstein's original screenplay.

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