Review: SENSORY-FRIENDLY PERFORMANCE OF WICKED at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

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For many people, attending the theatre is an exciting night out. For others, the traditional theatre environment—with loud sound effects, sudden lighting changes, and the expectation of sitting quietly for nearly three hours—can make seeing a live performance difficult or even impossible. Hennepin Arts' sensory-friendly performance of Wicked on July 26 demonstrated what accessibility in the performing arts can look like when it is thoughtfully planned and genuinely embraced.

Presented in partnership with Fraser, the performance was adapted to create a welcoming environment for individuals with sensory differences, developmental or cognitive disabilities, autistic audience members, and anyone who benefits from a more relaxed theatre experience. House lights remained dimly lit throughout the performance, sound levels were softened during intense scenes, and designated sensory break spaces allowed guests to step away and return whenever they needed. Volunteers and professionals were available throughout the theatre, while sensory supports such as fidgets, earplugs, and noise-canceling earmuffs were offered before the show.

Perhaps the most meaningful change, however, wasn't something that could be seen or heard. It was the atmosphere.

From the moment the audience entered the theatre, there was a clear sense that everyone belonged. Families were free to enjoy the performance in whatever way worked best for them. Guests could move, vocalize, use comfort items, or take breaks without worrying about disturbing those around them. The usual pressures of theatre etiquette were replaced with understanding, patience, and acceptance.

The production itself remained every bit as captivating. Aline Mayagoitia brought warmth, determination, and emotional depth to Elphaba, while Madison Claire Parks delivered a delightful Glinda whose humor and heart made the central friendship especially engaging. Their performances reminded the audience why the relationship between these two women remains the emotional center of Wicked.

Supporting performances from Susan Cella as Madame Morrible, Tom McGowan as the Wizard, Ethan Kirschbaum as Fiyero, Drew McVety as Doctor Dillamond, Pablo Laucerica as Boq, and Cristina Sastre as Nessarose helped maintain the production's emotional strength while adapting seamlessly to the relaxed environment. The entire cast deserves recognition for creating a performance that felt welcoming without ever compromising the storytelling.

What stood out most was how naturally the accommodations fit within the performance. The adjusted sound levels still allowed the score to soar. The lighting maintained the show's visual beauty while reducing overstimulation. The flexibility given to the audience never distracted from the production—instead, it created a theatre where everyone could experience the story in the way that suited them best.

Accessibility is often discussed as an added feature, but this performance showed that it can be an essential part of creating meaningful artistic experiences. Families who may not otherwise attend Broadway productions were able to share in the excitement of live theatre together. Children and adults alike could laugh, react, and engage with the performance without fear of judgment.

The themes of Wicked—acceptance, belonging, and looking beyond first impressions—felt especially meaningful during this performance. Those messages extended beyond the stage and into the audience, where every guest was welcomed exactly as they were.

Hennepin Arts' sensory-friendly performance was more than a successful presentation of a beloved musical. It was a reminder that when theatres intentionally create space for everyone, the experience becomes richer for the entire community.

This was not simply a performance of Wicked. It was an example of what inclusive theatre can and should be.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos by Joan Marcus

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