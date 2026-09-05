Video: INDECENT Scenic Time Lapse Shared By Theater Latté Da

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INDECENT is getting a new spotlight from Theater Latté Da, which shared a scenic time lapse video documenting the construction of the set for its production of the Paula Vogel play. The footage compresses the physical build of the show's design into a brief clip, giving audiences a glimpse of the work that goes into transforming the Ritz Theater stage ahead of performances.

Vogel's INDECENT draws on the true story surrounding Sholem Asch's Yiddish drama God of Vengeance and the obscenity trial that followed its 1923 Broadway debut. The production features a score and original music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva, weaving live music into the play's exploration of art, censorship, and the artists who risked everything to stage a controversial work.

The production marks the opening of Theater Latté Da's 2026/27 season at the Ritz Theater, the company's Minneapolis home. The show's official opening was set for Saturday, September 19, following previews that began September 16.

Theater Latté Da previously released a behind-the-scenes video offering a broader preview of the production's atmosphere. The new scenic time lapse narrows the focus specifically to the physical transformation of the stage, showing the design elements taking shape before audiences arrive at the Ritz.

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