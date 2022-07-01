Review: EMMA at Guthrie Theatre

Emma Woodhouse prides herself on being a matchmaker with an impeccable track record, much to the chagrin of her dear friend Mr. Knightley. Her latest scheme revolves around the sweet Harriet Smith, whom Emma advises to reject a perfectly good marriage proposal in favor of another eligible bachelor. However, her best-laid plans are turned upside down by unpredictable displays of affection, unexpected rivals and Emma's sudden realization that true love may have been under her nose all along. With screwball comedy and surprises aplenty, this fresh, fast-paced world premiere interprets the Jane Austen classic with delightfully unconventional flair.

This production is absolutely fabulous! I am a Jane Austen fan and wasn't sure what to expect and Kate Hamill took such a unique approach to this adaptation. The plot is still the same but Hamill approaches this adaptation in a modern and comedic way. The dialogue was going back and forth between then and now making it relateable for audiences and the dancing was fun!

The set and costumes were very vibrant, again with a Jane Austen flair but adding in a bit more of moden fashion. The actors are fill their characters and had great chemsitry and comedic timing with thier dialogue.

I would highly recommend seeing Emma at the Guthrie Theatre if you a Jane Austen fan or if you haven't seen Jane Austen, you'll be in for a real treat of a show with comedy, whit, and charm!

Photos by Dan Norman