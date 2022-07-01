Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: EMMA at Guthrie Theatre

This production runs now through August 21st

Register for Minneapolis / St. Paul News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 1, 2022  

Review: EMMA at Guthrie Theatre Emma Woodhouse prides herself on being a matchmaker with an impeccable track record, much to the chagrin of her dear friend Mr. Knightley. Her latest scheme revolves around the sweet Harriet Smith, whom Emma advises to reject a perfectly good marriage proposal in favor of another eligible bachelor. However, her best-laid plans are turned upside down by unpredictable displays of affection, unexpected rivals and Emma's sudden realization that true love may have been under her nose all along. With screwball comedy and surprises aplenty, this fresh, fast-paced world premiere interprets the Jane Austen classic with delightfully unconventional flair.

Review: EMMA at Guthrie Theatre This production is absolutely fabulous! I am a Jane Austen fan and wasn't sure what to expect and Kate Hamill took such a unique approach to this adaptation. The plot is still the same but Hamill approaches this adaptation in a modern and comedic way. The dialogue was going back and forth between then and now making it relateable for audiences and the dancing was fun!

Review: EMMA at Guthrie Theatre The set and costumes were very vibrant, again with a Jane Austen flair but adding in a bit more of moden fashion. The actors are fill their characters and had great chemsitry and comedic timing with thier dialogue.

I would highly recommend seeing Emma at the Guthrie Theatre if you a Jane Austen fan or if you haven't seen Jane Austen, you'll be in for a real treat of a show with comedy, whit, and charm!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link.

Photos by Dan Norman





Related Articles View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories


From This Author - Jared Fessler