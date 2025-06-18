Review: AN EVENING WITH JAMES TAYLOR AND HIS ALL STAR BAND at Xcel Energy Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On a warm June evening in St. Paul, James Taylor brought his trademark warmth and wit to a packed Xcel Energy Center, offering fans an evening that felt less like a massive arena concert and more like an intimate fireside gathering—only with 15,000 people invited.

From the moment he opened with the contemplative “Wandering,” Taylor set a tone of quiet reflection that would gently build through the evening. Backed by his All-Star Band—truly deserving of the name—Taylor guided the audience on a journey that crisscrossed decades and continents, blending his signature folk-pop ballads with a few unexpected detours.

One of the early standouts came with his cover of Jr. Walker & the All-Stars’ “(I’m A) Road Runner,” a burst of soulful energy that let his band stretch out and showcased Taylor’s often-underappreciated ability to groove. “Walking Man” and “Stretch of the Highway” followed, nodding to Taylor’s constant themes of motion, memory, and searching for home.

By the time he played “Mexico,” the crowd was fully with him, singing along with familiar ease. “Carolina in My Mind” drew one of the loudest early cheers of the night, and Taylor responded with a soft, humble grin that only deepened the audience’s affection for him.

It wasn’t just the hits that made the night special. Lesser-known gems like “Jump Up Behind Me” and “My Traveling Star” gave longtime fans something to savor, and “Only a Dream in Rio” offered a lush, almost cinematic moment in the middle of the set.

Throughout, Taylor was in fine voice—warm, expressive, and undiminished by time. His banter between songs felt genuine and unrehearsed. At one point, he introduced his son, Henry Taylor, with evident pride. Later, during the gentle encore of “You Can Close Your Eyes,” Henry joined him on harmony, and the generational passing of the torch felt quietly profound.

Visually, the show was beautifully understated. A stylized oak tree adorned the stage, with lanterns that shifted in rhythm and color, casting a soft light over the band and evoking the feel of a summer night beneath the stars. The backdrop screen offered simple but evocative images—sunsets, skylines, the moonrise over a quiet hill—perfectly complementing Taylor’s nostalgic, place-driven lyrics.

Of course, no James Taylor concert would be complete without the classics. “You’ve Got a Friend” became a massive sing-along, with Taylor gently encouraging the crowd to lend their voices. “Sweet Baby James,” “Fire and Rain,” and “Shower the People” all landed with the same emotional resonance they’ve carried for generations. “Your Smiling Face” was a joyful jolt of energy late in the set, and the bluesy stomp of “Steamroller Blues” showed the band could still turn up the heat when needed.

The night wrapped with “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You),” a Motown classic Taylor’s made his own, leaving the audience swaying, smiling, and probably tearing up a little.

Opening the show was Tiny Habits, a Boston-based trio who’ve been gaining quiet momentum with their tight harmonies and introspective songwriting. Their short set was warmly received, and they’re clearly a group to watch.

In the end, James Taylor didn’t just play songs. He invited the crowd into his world—one of soft roads, quiet reckonings, and the enduring power of friendship, love, and home. At 77, he still knows exactly how to connect with a room, no matter the size. The songs may be decades old, but the feelings they stir are timeless.

Thank you James Taylor for an amazing night of music! We hope to have you back in Minnesota again soon!

For more James Taylor tour and concert tickets, please click button link below.

Reader Reviews