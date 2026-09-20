Review: INDECENT at Theater Latté Da

NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Emotions are running deep at Theatre Latté Da as they opening their 2026-2027 season with a passionate and moving production of Paula Vogel’s Indecent.

Inspired by the true story of Sholem Asch’s seminal Yiddish work, God of Vengeance, and its infamous 1923 obscenity trial, Indecent is a haunting, klezmer-infused play with music that traces the turbulent journey of a theatrical troupe determined to stage a work deemed “indecent.” As their story unfolds across continents and decades, so too does a powerful meditation on censorship, nationalism, and the policing of queer love.

Staged within the confines of an early 1900’s theater, Indecent unfolds as a play within a play, narrated by the “stage manager”, a young man named Lemml, brought to brilliant life by the dynamic and commanding August Forman. He takes the audience back to 1904 where we are treated to the events of creating what will become a crowning achievement for playwright Sholem Asch, up through the tragic conclusion of the piece.

Paula Vogel’s script is masterful in many capacities but one of the most moving parts is her use of using a mixture of languages within the scenes. While the actors mainly speak in English, there is a mix of Yiddish included particularly when Vogel has incorporated a number of musical interludes and songs that are performed with enthusiasm and heart in their native tongue. All which works extremely well to cement the fact that this is a Jewish story sharing their history.

While the show centers on the Jewish Experience, it is not difficult for audience members of different creeds to find elements throughout the piece that they can relate to and sympathize with. The most evident thing being the want and need to have stories about our own life experiences and identities shared. Along with the belief that censoring those stories is never the answer, no matter how uncomfortable they make others feel.

Taking the helm of the heartfelt show is Pirronne Yousefzadeh who masterfully guides the actors between moment set on a stage to rooms and spaces away from the bright lights of the theater. Her direction is intentional and grounding, ensuring that the audience is always a fly on the closest wall to the action.

Not only is the direction a key element to this piece but there is a deep rooted humanity that is being brought to life on the Ritz Theater stage and it is all thanks to a very talented troupe of actors who are baring their souls on the stage each night to tell this poignant story. Each actor, portraying a variety of characters, is allowed the opportunity to shine in different capacities. Whether it is playing a detractor to the piece being produced or a member of the moving story being told on the stages around the world, each is important and vital to the show’s success.

Indecent proves to be a piece of art that is means to remind the audience that it is important to look to the past, appreciate the wonderful feelings when things are going right and to never forget the negative things that defined our human history, as a reminder to not let history repeat itself.

Theater Latté Da has created a stirring piece of theater that will certainly leave each audience member with an emotional farewell.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 41 Days 11 Hrs 37 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming