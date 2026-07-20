Review: LEGALLY BLONDE at Duluth Playhouse

NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. Sign Up

At first glance, Legally Blonde The Musical looks like pure escapist fun—bright colors, catchy songs, and plenty of laughs. But underneath all the pink is a story about challenging expectations, believing in yourself, and discovering strengths you didn't know you had. Duluth Playhouse's lively production captures both the humor and the heart that have made this musical a favorite with audiences.

Stevie Deaun leads the cast with an engaging performance as Elle Woods. She brings plenty of charisma to the role while allowing Elle's confidence to grow naturally over the course of the show. Rather than simply playing the character as bubbly and fashionable, Deaun shows the determination that ultimately defines Elle's journey.

Aaron J. Dumalag is an easygoing and likable Emmett Forrest, providing the encouragement Elle needs without ever overshadowing her story. Alex McLemore makes Warner Huntington III exactly the kind of self-absorbed boyfriend audiences love to dislike, while Grace Brinkert gives Vivienne Kensington enough depth to make her eventual friendship with Elle feel believable.

One of the evening's biggest scene-stealers is Zoe Koep as Paulette. Her comic timing keeps the audience laughing, and she brings genuine warmth to the character. Sean Ryan Naughton provides a commanding presence as Professor Callahan, and KateMarie Andrews delivers an athletic and confident Brooke Wyndham.

Abrianna Schmidt, Kiersten MacGregor, and Reyna Fleck-Perez are a constant source of energy as Margot, Serena, and Pilar. Their vocals, enthusiasm, and perfectly timed reactions add another layer of fun throughout the performance.

The ensemble deserves plenty of credit as well. With numerous costume changes and multiple roles, they keep the production moving at a brisk pace while filling the stage with enthusiasm from beginning to end.

The musical numbers are performed with confidence and commitment, and the choreography keeps the energy high throughout the evening. Whether it's a full-company production number or a quieter character moment, the cast never loses sight of the story's momentum.

While Legally Blonde is undeniably entertaining, its lasting appeal comes from its message. Elle succeeds not by changing who she is, but by refusing to let others decide what she's capable of. That message still resonates, and this production tells it with sincerity.

Duluth Playhouse has assembled a talented cast that clearly enjoys performing together, and that enjoyment spreads quickly to the audience. The result is an evening filled with laughter, memorable music, and more than a few moments of genuine heart.

Whether you're already a fan of Legally Blonde or seeing it for the first time, this production delivers exactly what audiences hope for in a summer musical: plenty of laughs, strong performances, and a story that sends everyone home smiling.



For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All images courtesy of Duluth Playhouse

Don't Miss a Minneapolis / St. Paul News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...