Photos: World Premiere DRAWING LESSONS at Children's Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is presenting the highly-anticipated world premiere play Drawing Lessons by Michi Barall. Co-commissioned by Ma-Yi Theater Company and Children’s Theatre Company, Drawing Lessons is directed by Jack Tamburri, and is based on an original conception by Barall and Tamburri. Check out production photos below!

Experience the energy of a graphic novelist’s imagination at work! Dynamic, jump-off-the-page drawings show Kate’s manhwa graphic novel coming together, even as she deals with school, friends, and how her Korean heritage fits into her American lifestyle. Will her contentious friendship with Paul help or hinder her progress? Will either of them ever find their true artistic voices? Get drawn into this innovative story that magically takes place both on stage and on screen!

Drawing Lessons will run through November 10, 2024, on CTC’s Cargill Stage (2400 Third Avenue South Minneapolis MN 55404). Opening Night is Saturday, October 12 at 7pm. Tickets may be purchased online at childrenstheatre.org/drawing or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.

The adult cast of Drawing Lessons features Katie Bradley* as Gomo, Jim Lichtscheidl* as Paul, Darrick Mosley* as Jon, Matt Park as Matt, and Sophina Saggau as Miss Evans.

The student cast of Drawing Lessons features Malia Berg as Lia, De’Anthony Jackson as Omar, Olivia Lampert and Mars Niemi alternating as Kate, Anders Thielen as Jason, and Cullen Van Ranst as Justin/Anderson.

The adult understudies include Dominique Jones as Jon, Jeannie Lander as Gomo, Ryan Nelson as Paul, Nikko Soukup-Raymo as Matt, and Colleen Somerville as Miss Evans.

The student understudies include Charlie Gold as Jason/Justin/Anderson, and Addica Sharbono as Lia.

In addition to Michi Barall and Jack Tamburri, the creative team and production staff for Drawing Lessons includes Junghyun Georgia Lee† (scenic designer), Trevor Bowen† (costume designer), Paul Whitaker† (lighting designer), Victor Zupanc (composer/sound designer), Elizabeth Barrett (projection designer), Blue Delliquanti (illustrator), Amanda Espinoza (student actor coach), Hannah Steblay (assistant director), Kenji Shoemaker* (stage manager), Janae Lorick (assistant stage manager), Taylor Engel (production assistant), and Elijah Virgil Hughes (stage management fellow/production assistant).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

†Member of the United Scenic Artists, Local 829.

Ticket Information

Tickets to Drawing Lessons may be purchase online at childrenstheatre.org/drawing or by calling the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.

School groups interested in attending Drawing Lessons can contact schools@childrenstheatre.org for more information.

Drawing Lessons has a run time of 90 minutes with one 20-minute intermission.

Comments