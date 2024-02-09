Photos: In Rehearsal for ALICE IN WONDERLAND At Children's Theatre Company

Alice in Wonderland will run from February 13-March 31, 2024 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

Children’s Theatre Company has released photos from inside rehearsal for the for the long-awaited return engagement of Alice in Wonderland, which will run from February 13-March 31, 2024 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage.

Opening night is Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. Adapted for the stage by Sharon Holland with music by Victor Zupanc, the production features scenic and costume designs by GW Mercier and will be directed by CTC’s Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius. 

“Our Alice in Wonderland features an extraordinary scenic and costume design by the remarkable Skip Mercier,” said director Peter C. Brosius. “Skip created a world of illusion, surprise, mystery, and hilarity. We are thrilled to bring this wonderfully quirky and joyfully theatrical production to our stage. It is a magical tale of discovery, of standing your ground and following your curiosity. Alice is a feast for the senses , a wild journey down the rabbit hole and into incredible new worlds.”

Take a tumble down the rabbit hole with Alice in Alice in Wonderland and you’ll land in a wonderfully wacky world of rhymes and ridiculousness, checkerboards and cheeky cats, Mad Hatters and mayhem. In this wildly creative version of Lewis Carroll’s timeless classic, Alice chases the White Rabbit through the audience, attends the most absurd tea party in history, and faces off with the ragingly red Queen of Hearts. Humpty Dumpty on a ladder—what could possibly go wrong? Curiouser and curiouser… 

Alice in Wonderland runs February 13 – March 31, 2024, in the UnitedHealth Group Stage. This show is best for everyone aged 6 and up. Tickets can be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/alice or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.  

Photo Credit: Kaitlin Randolph

Recommended For You