Photos: First Look At Stages Theatre Company's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Stages Theatre Company will return to live theatre this summer with a special outdoor production of the hit musical YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN. The production will run July 9, 2021 thru August 8, 2021 with performances held outdoors at Hopkins' Downtown Park. The musical comedy based on the Charles M. Schulz Peanuts comic strip is directed by Stages Theatre Company Artistic Director, Sandy Boren-Barrett.

"We're thrilled to be back and I can't think of a better place to set this much loved musical than outside, where it belongs" said Boren-Barrett. "One of the other unique elements to this show is that we have cast two separate talented, kind, generous and did I mention TALENTED casts of young people."

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN is double cast featuring all local Twin Cities youth performers ages 12-18. The JOE COOL cast features: Faith Barrett as Violet, Nikolas Bragg as Schroeder, Kimora Collins as Lucy, Aidan Einhorn as Charlie Brown, Maya Haugen as Frieda, Aliyah Irmiter as Marcie, Miles Johnson as Linus, Ella Kozak as Peppermint Patty, Claire Kwiat as Sally, Natalie Mosakowski as Snoopy, Alex Weiner as Pig Pen, and Demetrius Winegarden as Woodstock. The Flying Ace cast features: Emily Anose as Lucy, Luca La Hoz Calassara as Linus, Roman Cecchi as Woodstock, Athan Fischer as Schroeder, Adelyn "Addie" Frost as Peppermint Patty, Aniya Hollie as Sally, Sayer Keeley as Charlie Brown, Anya Panday as Marcie, Madelyn Tax as Frieda, Christina Taylor as Violet, Olivia Trader as Snoopy, and Daniel Untiedt as Pig Pen.

The Creative & Production Team includes: DIRECTOR & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR - Sandy Boren-Barrett, STAGE MANAGER - Emily Sullivan, MUSIC DIRECTOR - Sarah Hohenstein Burk, CHOREOGRAPHER - Laura Mahler, ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER - David Gamache, TECHNICAL DIRECTOR & SCENIC DESIGNER - Jim Hibbeler, SOUND DESIGNER - Gretchen Katt, COSTUME DESIGNER - Christa Ludwig, MUSIC MIXER - Justin Nellis, PRODUCTION MANAGER - Melanie Salmon-Peterson and PROPS DESIGNER - Kenji Shoemaker. With a book, music, and lyrics by Clark Gesner, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN features additional material written by Andrew Lippa and Michael Mayer. This will be the third time Stages Theatre has produced this wildly popular musical hit.

Visit stagestheatre.org/charlie-brown for performance dates and times, or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4. Tickets are $14 for children ages 2-17; $16 for adults; and $14 for seniors, ages 60+. Advanced ticket reservation required.

Photo Credit: Fischeye Films for Stages Theatre Company