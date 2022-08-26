Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Duluth Playhouse Launches 2022/2023 Season With ONCE

This truly unique production features a cast of folk musicians to transport audiences to the streets of Dublin.

Aug. 26, 2022  

Duluth Playhouse opens their new season with the Tony Award-winning musical ONCE, running September 16 - Oct 2, 2022 at the NorShor Theatre.

An unexpected friendship quickly evolves into a meaningful, but complicated relationship and artistic collaboration.Through a serendipitous meeting, an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant bond over their shared love of music. Based on the critically acclaimed film of the same name and featuring the Oscar-winning song "Falling Slowly", ONCE is a bittersweet reminder of the power music has to connect us all. This truly unique production features a cast of folk musicians to transport audiences to the streets of Dublin.

The extraordinary cast of actors and musicians is led by Steven Grant Douglas. Douglas is a University of Minnesota Duluth graduate, returning to the Twin Ports to perform for the first time since starring in national tours of the Broadway musicals GHOST and SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL. "Performing ONCE, a story about staying true to your homegrown artistry, here in Duluth (my college hometown) feels nothing short of kismet," Douglas said. "Having the opportunity to perform this dream role under the helm of a true visionary, Ann Bergeron (whom I previously loved working with as a student at UMD), alongside the incomparable Alyson Enderle, and this entire cast of talented, local actor/musicians has been absolutely magical."

Douglas is joined by Alyson Enderle as Girl, Jeff A. Miller as Švec, Ria Takhar as Baruška, Eric Elefson as Bank Manager, Tom Maloney as Da, Ryan Lane as Andrej, Rebecca Farmer as Eamon, Ava Jo Molzen as Réza, Haley Methner as Ex-Girlfriend, Miriam Effinger as the Emcee, Ole Dack as Billy, and Sage Sorenson as Ivanka. The production is directed and choreographed by Ann Bergeron and music directed by Kyle Picha.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Duluth Playhouse is mask optional and no longer requires patrons to provide proof of full-course COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the theater.

The rest of Duluth Playhouse's 2022-20223 Main Stage season features LITTLE WOMEN, THE GLASS MENAGERIE, INTO THE WOODS, THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, and KINKY BOOTS. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org.

The Cast of ONCE
The Cast of ONCE
The Cast of ONCE
