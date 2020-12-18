Minnesota Opera Announces 2021 Spring Season
Minnesota Opera has announced the 2021 Spring Season, consisting of four artistic offerings from February through May 2021. They include: MNiatures, a presentation of four short world premiere operas by Minnesota artists, the 2021 MN Opera Virtual Benefit featuring the world premiere of Art is a Verb, Apart Together, an artist showcase that empowers the creative capacity and artistic freedom of Minnesota Opera artists, and a presentation of Benjamin Britten's springtime comic masterpiece Albert Herring.
2021 Spring Season digital offerings will be available for FREE on YouTube, Facebook, and mnopera.org. Learn more and receive email reminders by signing up for our newsletter.
Mniatures
Streaming: February 5-19, 2021
2021 MN Opera Virtual Benefit
February 27, 2021
Pre-Show: 6:30pm
Main Program: 7pm
Apart Together
Streaming: April 3-17, 2021
Albert Herring
Premiere: May 2021
Learn more at https://mnopera.org/season/2021-spring-season/.