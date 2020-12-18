Minnesota Opera Announces 2021 Spring Season

Minnesota Opera has announced the 2021 Spring Season, consisting of four artistic offerings from February through May 2021. They include: MNiatures, a presentation of four short world premiere operas by Minnesota artists, the 2021 MN Opera Virtual Benefit featuring the world premiere of Art is a Verb, Apart Together, an artist showcase that empowers the creative capacity and artistic freedom of Minnesota Opera artists, and a presentation of Benjamin Britten's springtime comic masterpiece Albert Herring.

2021 Spring Season digital offerings will be available for FREE on YouTube, Facebook, and mnopera.org.

Mniatures

Streaming: February 5-19, 2021

2021 MN Opera Virtual Benefit

February 27, 2021

Pre-Show: 6:30pm

Main Program: 7pm

Apart Together

Streaming: April 3-17, 2021

Albert Herring

Premiere: May 2021

Learn more at https://mnopera.org/season/2021-spring-season/.