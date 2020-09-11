Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company Presents OPERATION: IMMIGRATION

Operation: Immigration will run October 17 - 25, 2020.

A young Minnesotan searches for information about his late father's life, and finds a story of immigration and assimilation. Along the way, he struggles to find himself. This is Operation: Immigration, Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company's second play of its 2020-2021 Season - Theater Six Feet Apart!

A 2019 Fringe Festival award-winning hit, updated, Operation: Immigration, is written and performed by Avi Aharoni, and will run October 17 - 25, 2020, as a special filmed performance, pay-per-view, online.

His father was born in Iran. His mother, in America. They met in Israel and after a few years and one baby, moved to Minnesota, where his mother was raised and Avi was born.

It's a story about an Iranian-born Jew who was an immigrant, twice - first to Israel and then to America, and specifically to Minnesota. It's a story about family, old traditions, hard work, assimilation and personal identity. And ultimately, it's a story about Avi Aharoni, the teacher, writer, playwright, actor, and son: I am part of the whole picture that makes up our country. The descendent of an immigrant who came here with the promise of a better life. Maybe just like you.

Avi Aharoni has traveled and lived abroad for many years and is finally back in his favorite theater community in the world, the Twin Cities. He has performed all around the Twin Cities with a number of local companies. Most notably, he has worked with Transatlantic Love Affair/Guthrie Theater, Park Square Theatre, Dark & Stormy Productions, Theater Latte Da, Pillsbury House Theatre, and countless others. Previous Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company (MJTC) productions include Natasha and the Coat and Shul.

Now in its 26th season, the Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company was founded in 1995 by Barbara Brooks to engage people of all backgrounds in work rooted in Jewish content, that explores differences, illuminates commonalities and fosters greater understanding among all people. MJTC's work has garnered five Ivey Awards as well as the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council's Arts Achievement Award.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You