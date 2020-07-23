Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company Announces 2020-2021 Season â€“ Theater Six Feet Apart!

Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company announces its 2020-2021 Season - Theater Six Feet Apart!

The season consists of a 3-Show Passbook Package with one add on. The venues for the plays will be a combination of various outdoor sites, Pay-Per-View, and the possibility of being inside the theater for the spring play in April 2021.

"We are looking forward to our new season, Theater Six Feet Apart!, with the knowledge that it will be a season like no other," said Producing Artistic Director Barbara Brooks. "While we can't predict the future, we have carefully planned this season and are excited to move ahead."

Here's the season:

25 Questions for a Jewish Mother

by Kate Moira Ryan and Judy Gold

Performance Dates: August 15 - 30, 2020

Various outdoor venues/sites

50 Jewish mothers were asked "What makes a Jewish mother different?" Straight, gay, young, old, Orthodox, Conservative, Reform, practicing or not, their responses were poignant, honest, and fiercely funny. Based on interviews with women across the U.S. over the course of five years, this comedy features Kim Kivens. To be performed outdoors at various sites. (This is an add-on to the 3-Show Passbook Package.)

Operation: Immigration

Written and performed by Avi Aharoni

Performance Dates: October 17 - 25, 2020

A filmed performance, shown online as Pay-Per-View

I had to find out where I came from. And to do that, I had to learn about my father and the life he had before I knew him. A young Minnesotan searches for information about his late father's life and finds a story of immigration and assimilation. Along the way, he struggles to find himself. A 2019 Fringe Festival award-winning hit, updated. A special filmed performance, pay-per-view, online.

Musical Revue

Conceptualized by Barbara Brooks and Kevin Dutcher

Performance Dates: February 13 - 21, 2021

A filmed performance, shown online as Pay-Per-View

You may not know all their names, but you know their music. Some of the best-known songs ever written were by Jewish composers. This Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company original show will feature music by composers such as Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Bob Dylan. Enjoy this lively presentation from your home and sing and dance with abandon! A special filmed performance, pay-per-view, online.

The People's Violin

by Charles Varon

Performance Dates: April 24 - May 15, 2021

A filmmaker receives a grant to make a documentary about his father, a famous Jewish author and therapist for Holocaust survivors. When the discovery of a mysterious violin slowly uncovers the family's unspoken history, the project turns into a gripping quest for truth. This suspenseful drama reveals the complexity of family and the search for identity.

Ticket Pricing for 3-Show Passbook Package

Tuesday at 1 pm, $41

Wednesday at 7:30 pm, $42

Thursday at 7:30 pm, $42

Saturday at 8 pm, $53

Sunday at 1 pm, $47

Sunday evening at 7 pm, $42

Note: The day of week pertains to attendance in the theater for The People's Violin. Select any performance for Pay-Per-View for Operation: Immigration and Musical Revue.

Add-On: 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother, $25

Note: Individual ticket cost without a passbook: Pay-Per-View $15; 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother $35

Note: Full-time students may select any day of the week $32

Now in its 26th season, the Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company was founded in 1995 by Barbara Brooks to engage people of all backgrounds in work rooted in Jewish content, that explores differences, illuminates commonalities and fosters greater understanding among all people. MJTC's work has garnered five Ivey Awards as well as the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council's Arts Achievement Award.

Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company is committed to protecting the health, safety, and well-being of our audiences, artists and staff. The following precautions will be taken at all live performances: social distancing of 6 feet; mandatory masks; attendance to be limited based upon state and city mandates; traffic patterns will be established to include one-way pattern and avoidance of "choke points;" programs will be disseminated via email prior to the performance; and all tickets to be sold online.

