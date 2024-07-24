Interview: Yvie Oddly of ALL ABOUT YVIE: INTO THE ODDITY at Big Hill Books

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Yvie Oddly

Photo: Marco Ovando

Yvie Oddly, the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11, has released a captivating memoir titled All About Yvie: Into the Oddity. This book offers a deeply personal and comprehensive look into Yvie Oddly's life.

In this memoir, Yvie shares their journey of self-discovery and the challenges of balancing their private and public lives. Readers will find inspiration in Yvie's story, empathizing with their experiences and possibly seeing reflections of their own struggles.

Join Yvie Oddly for an event at Big Hills Bookstore in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Yvie will discuss this new release.

We had the chance to chat with Yvie about the upcoming event and their memoir.

What inspired you to write your memoir?

Since being announced as a contestant on (and eventually winning) season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race 5 years ago I’ve met tens of thousands of beautiful, bizarre fans all around the world. Some have told me they liked a specific performance or an outfit I wore, but most people I meet profess to identify with some aspect of my story. I wrote this for them, and for all the loved ones I rarely see, and for me too. So, I could tell one big, true story to read back as I write this next chapter in my life.

What are you looking forward to most with your book tour?

I’m looking forward to meeting the people I’m welcoming even deeper into my life. I look forward to hugging them. Hugs are my favorite form of communication.

Yviee Oddly new memoir All About Yvie: Into the Oddity

What do you hope people take away from reading your book?

Honestly, anything. My story is complex, so I know it means a lot to a lot of different people. Overall, I hope that readers will find the strength to become better and stronger than they perceive me to be. To forgive their shortcomings and celebrate their flaws. At bare minimum I hope they enjoy the pictures

Do you have any favorite places in Minneapolis or places you're hoping to check out while here?

The Saloon ;) my first time there was in 2019 and my life was forever changed

What is your message for the LGBTQIA+ community?

Stay queer! Stay safe! Find your family in the world! Spread love and compassion! Vote!

Thank you Yvie for your time! For more ticket and event information, please click the ticket link button below.

