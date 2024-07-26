Review: BLAKE PROEHL at Fine Line Minneapolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Blake Proehl, a former NFL player and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, experienced an unfortunate injury during his rookie season that put his football career on hold. During his recovery, Blake discovered a new passion and talent: singing and music. He shared a surprise video of himself singing with his nana, which went viral on TikTok. Blake was most recently seen as a top 24 finalist on American Idol.

On July 25, 2024, Blake brought his concert back to the Fine Line in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Although a North Carolina native, he has close ties to Minnesota, and it was great to have him back. His previous performance at the Fine Line was almost a year ago. This time, he had Will Kline and Rachel Grae opening for him.

Blake Proehl at Fine Line in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Photo by Jared Fessler

When Blake took the stage, the audience erupted in cheers, welcoming him back. His voice, a smooth blend of modern pop and R&B, showcased his versatility as he sang various genres. He accompanied himself on guitar and piano, adding a personal touch to his performance. One highlight was "Crazy Stupid Love," a heartfelt song he wrote for his nana. He also delivered a powerful cover of "Iris" by the Goo Goo Dolls, among other songs.

I saw Blake the last time he performed at Fine Line, and he was fantastic then. This time around, I noticed he has really grown as an artist. He was incredibly charismatic and personable on stage. While he had these qualities before, they stood out even more now. He connects with his crowd and gets them involved, making for an unforgettable experience.

Thank you, Blake, for sharing your talent and story with us! It was an excellent concert, and we hope to have you back again soon!

For more information and updates on Blake, please click here.

Comments