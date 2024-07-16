One Woman Show HOLY O Begins Performances at Minnesota Fringe In August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lauren Hance, a Houston-based playwright and actress, brings her award-winning immersive one-woman show Holy O to the 2024 Minnesota Fringe Festival, August 1-11.

"The show is a cross between Fleabag and The Vagina Monologues. It's for audiences who are up for something playful, heartwarming, and experimental," says director and developer Amelia Peterson.

Holy O is a solo comedy/drama performance where the audience becomes part of the play directly from their seats. Main character Vera contemplates becoming a nun, but can't let go of her vibrators. Her situation is complicated by the onset of rapturous prayers leading the audience to step into the role of advice-giving "saints."

As Vera's story unfolds, it intertwines with choose-your-own-adventure stories that explore the connection of body, spirit, and sexuality. Along the way, the audience helps Vera make some of the biggest decisions of her life, starting with what shirt to wear.

Co-Director Cathy Lam-Patrie emphasizes that, "This play offers not only a safe space to listen to the stories of women, but also a chance to reimagine a world of honesty, intimacy, and hope." Holy O received the "Best of Fringe" award by DC Theatre Arts and was described by reviewer Ari Rogers as "a deeply moving, uniquely intimate, and spiritual exploration of sexuality."

Holy O is the first ever independently produced production by a touring artist at the Minnesota Fringe, and plays at Corner Coffee Uptown, 1414 W 28th St, Minneapolis, MN 55408.

Showtimes are as follows:

Thursday, Aug 1 @ 7:00pm

Friday, Aug 2 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, Aug 3 @ 7:00pm

Thursday, Aug 8 @ 7:00pm

Friday, Aug 9 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, Aug 10 @ 7:00pm

Tickets are on sale at Minnesota Fringe and are $20.

Lauren Hance's work has been produced from coast to coast, and her career encompasses most areas of theatre including acting, improvisation, directing, producing, and play writing. She produces and hosts the podcast What the Fringe?!

Amelia Peterson has spent the majority of her career working with budding playwrights presenting at festivals, such as the Kennedy Center's Page to Stage Festival and the New York International Fringe Festival.

Cathy Lam-Patrie is an internationally recognized producer from Hong Kong devoted to advancing work focused on justice. In 2023, her show A Funeral for my Friend who is Still Alive, received the Edinburgh Fringe First Award.

Holy O Awards: DC Theater Arts awarded 5/5 Stars and "Best of Fringe" in 2023; Official selection of Denver Fringe 2024, Rochester Fringe 2024, Capital Fringe 2023, Omaha Fringe 2023, Vancouver Fringe 2023, Solofest 2022.

Preview will be held at the Minnesota Fringe Preview Party on July 31, 2024.

Comments