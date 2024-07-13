Review: TRIPLE ESPRESSO at Plymouth Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Triple Espresso" chronicles the hilarious misadventures of three friends whose dreams of showbiz stardom culminated in a spectacular four-minute debacle on national television. Hugh Butternut, Buzz Maxwell, and Bobby Bean recount their rags-to-rags journey with sincerity and comedic flair. Butternut, a musician with a vulnerable heart and a lounge lizard grin, Maxwell, a magician with an uncertain demeanor and a chip on his shoulder, and Bean, an exuberant entertainer with grand aspirations, deliver a performance filled with infectious laughter. The comedy resonates with audiences of all ages, from first graders to college students to baby boomers. The all-star production will showcase the original actors and creators: Michael Pearce Donley as Hugh Butternut, Bob Stromberg as Bobby Bean, and Bill Arnold as Buzz Maxwell.

Michael Pearce Donley as Hugh Butternut, Bob Stromberg as Bobby Bean,

and Bill Arnold as Buzz Maxwell

​​​​​​Photo courtesy of Triple Espresso

This lively production took place at the intimate Plymouth Playhouse Theater in Plymouth, Minnesota. The stage was creatively set with a grand piano on one side, multicolored displays, and various stage props. The performers wore vibrant jackets and all-black outfits, adding flair to the choreographed musical numbers. Combining comedy with music, magic, and audience participation, the show captivated everyone. Each actor brought a unique persona, yet their chemistry was undeniable. One of the show's highlights is that every performance is different, making it a fresh experience each time. The full audience was engaged, laughing, and thoroughly enjoying the performance.

Michael Pearce Donley as Hugh Butternut, Bob Stromberg as Bobby Bean,

and Bill Arnold as Buzz Maxwell

​​​​​​Photo courtesy of Triple Espresso

I recommend seeing "Triple Espresso" at the Plymouth Playhouse. It's a fantastic show for a night out, packed into an entertaining 90 minutes. Without giving too much away, it's a performance everyone will enjoy. For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Comments