Review: HEART & SOUL TOUR 2024 CHICAGO | EARTH, WIND, & FIRE at Xcel Energy Center

On July 13, 2024, the iconic music groups Chicago and Earth, Wind, & Fire brought their Heart and Soul 2024 tour to the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The large crowd, many of whom grew up with these groups in the late '60s and early '70s, was thrilled to enjoy their timeless music once again.

Photo by Jared Fessler

The concert opened with Chicago taking the stage amid enthusiastic cheers. The stage featured multiple levels and a dynamic light show, perfectly setting the scene for the band. They performed many of their classic hits, including "You're the Inspiration" and "Hard to Say I'm Sorry." The audience sang and danced along, clearly delighted by the band's performance. Despite some member changes over the years, Chicago still sounded fantastic. The performers were visibly enjoying themselves, sharing their music and energy with the crowd.

Next, Earth, Wind, & Fire took the stage with a setup similar to Chicago's, featuring vibrant lights and tiered stages. They opened with their hit song "Shining Star," instantly getting the audience singing and dancing. The band continued to dazzle with performances of "Boogie Wonderland," "Let's Groove," and "September."

Photo by Jared Fessler

The highlight of the night was the encore, where both bands came out together and performed each other's songs. It was a joyful, high-energy finale that had everyone on their feet. Seeing these two legendary groups share the stage was a memorable experience.

I highly recommend catching this tour. It showcases two iconic groups delivering their greatest hits live, creating an unforgettable concert experience. Thank you, Chicago and Earth, Wind, & Fire, for an incredible night of excellent music. For more ticket and tour information, please click the ticket link below.

