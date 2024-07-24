Review: NEWSIES at Artistry Theater And Visual Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney's Newsies is now playing at the Artistry Theater and Visual Arts through August 11, 2024. Based on a true story set in New York City at the turn of the 20th century, Newsies follows the journey of newsboys led by Jack Kelly as they strike against unjust working conditions.

Newsies at the Artisty

Photo by Dan Norman

The production at Artistry features a versatile set that transforms seamlessly into various scenes, including rooftops, Pulitzer’s office, Medda's theater, and the Brooklyn Bridge. The period-appropriate costumes, dynamic lighting, and visual effects add to the immersive experience.

The cast delivers exceptional performances. Will Dusek (Jack Kelly) and Tyson Insixiengmai (Crutchie) exhibit great chemistry and talent, bringing their characters to life with compelling vocals and commitment. Pierce Brown (Davey) and Maddox Tabalba (Les) shine as brothers, with young Tabalba impressing in his role. Audrey Parker (Katherine) fits her character perfectly and delivers a captivating rendition of "Watch What Happens." Bri Graham (Medda Larkin) delights with her performance of "That's Rich," and Charlie Clark (Joseph Pulitzer) is outstanding. The diverse ensemble also deserves praise for their strong performances.

Will Dusek as Jack Kelly

Photo by Dan Norman

The music in Newsies is a highlight, with beloved songs like "Carrying the Banner," "Something to Believe In," "King of New York," and "Seize the Day." The cast’s strong vocals and energetic choreography reflect their passion and enjoyment, making the show a joy to watch.

Max Ashford, Tyson Insixiengmai, Nathan Huberty

Photo by Dan Norman

I highly recommend seeing Newsies at Artistry. It’s a family-friendly show with a great cast, uplifting music, and an inspiring message about standing up for what is right.

For tickets and more information, please click the ticket link button below.

